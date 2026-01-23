Neelam Kothari celebrates 15 years of marital bliss with ‘honey’ Samir Soni

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari is celebrating a special milestone as she marks 15 years of marital bliss with her actor-husband Samir Soni.

Neelam took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, sharing a heartwarming string of pictures from cherished moments on their wedding day to travel memories and candid family frames with their daughter, Ahana.

For the caption, she wrote: "15 years and counting!! what a ride! Happy anniversary honey @samirsoni111”

Neelam was first married to Rishi Sethia, the son of a businessman from the UK, but they got divorced soon after. After a brief relationship with actor Samir Soni, she married him in 2011. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana.

The 56-year-old actress made her acting debut with Jawaani, and went on to star in several films opposite Govinda, including Love 86, Ilzaam, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Taaqatwar, and Do Qaidi.

She was then seen alongside Chunky Pandey in films such as Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ghar Ka Chiraag, and Mitti Aur Sona.

Her last big-screen outing was in 2001 with the film Kasam, starring Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, and Sonu Walia. She made her acting comeback in 2023 with the OTT series Made In Heaven.

The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Shashank Arora in key roles.

She was recently seen in a cameo appearance as herself in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking the directorial debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan.

The satirical action comedy drama series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi, whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar. He faces challenges, including Freddy’s multi-film contract, interference from Karishma’s father Ajay Talvar, a developing romance, and unforeseen complications.

