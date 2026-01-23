Jackie Shroff celebrates 28 years of his action film ‘Badmaash’

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) As his film “Badmaash” clocked 28 years in Hindi cinema on Friday, Bollywood’s veteran star Jackie Shroff celebrated the moment on social media.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a poster of the film, which was released in 1998. Directed by Goutam Pawar, the film also stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Paresh Rawal, Bindu, Pran, and Viju Khote among many others.

Jackie didn’t write much, simply captioning the poster, “#28YearsofBadmaash.”

The film, which did not do very well at the box office, follows the story of Gautam, who becomes a target for gangster Lala Seth after beating up his son for harassment. After the gang kills his sister and destroys his family, Gautam engages in a violent, vengeful struggle against them.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

The actor had recently celebrated nine years of his Konkani-language film ‘Soul Curry’ with a string of glimpses from the film on Instagram.

Directed by Nieelesh Malkar, the film also stars Seema Biswas and Sonam Morajkar in the lead roles. For the caption, Jackie wrote: “#09yearsofsoulcurry.”

The film follows Philip, an arrogant and once-renowned saxophone player whose rigid mindset and refusal to adapt to changing musical times leave him struggling for work. Married to Mary, a gifted singer who gave up her dreams for love, Philip is deeply flawed and obsessed with the absence of a son. His resentment at having four daughters drives him to abandon his family.

Philip finds some stability when his childhood friend Michael offers him a bookkeeping job. He also rents out a room to an aspiring guitarist Henry. Matters take a turn when Angelica, an aspiring singer aiming to win the Kingfisher Voice of Goa title, becomes a paying guest.

