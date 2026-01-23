Warner signs extension with BBL club Sydney Thunder

Sydney, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Australian opener David Warner has signed a one-year extension with Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League (BBL) club said on Friday.

After leading the Thunder to the BBL Final last season, Warner's side crashed back to earth in BBL 15 as they finished bottom of the table with just two wins.

The 39-year-old finished BBL 15 as league's leading run‑scorer with 433 runs at a strike rate of 154, despite missing two matches due to injury. His standout season also earned him a second consecutive Team of the Tournament selection, once again named captain.

The former Australian Test opener has 1,139 BBL career runs to his name and eager to add to that tally next season.

“I’m really excited to commit to another season with Thunder,” Warner said.

“It was certainly a challenging year for us, we are a much better team than what we put on the field this season and were unable to put a consistent game together. But the support from our fans – turning up in numbers every game – it played a massive role in my decision to stay," Warner said in a statement shared by Thunders.

“I feel I've got plenty more to give to this team and to this game. I felt pretty comfortable with my performance and was proud to give the team a fighting chance. We’ve already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL 16," he added.

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said it was a no brainer to extend Warner after another huge season.

“We’re stoked that Davey is staying on for another season. He’s had an incredible year, not only is he one of the greatest T20 players in the world over the last 15 years, but still very clearly one of the best batters in the BBL and his fitness levels are elite.

“His hunger and his drive as a leader to improve upon a disappointing season for the squad is as strong as ever.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have re-signed experienced trio Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper and Peter Siddle for BBL 16.

Cartwright and Harper have both agreed to two-year extensions with the Stars, while Siddle will have at least one more season in green.

Harper’s contract comes after a career-best season, where he won the BBL Player of the Tournament award.

Alongside Harper, Siddle made the BBL Team of the Tournament, recognising the 41-year-old’s outstanding campaign with the ball.

