October 03, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

We don’t have to depend on anyone: Women of Bihar celebrate Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

We don’t have to depend on anyone: Women of Bihar celebrate Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Women across Bihar on Friday expressed joy and optimism following the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a state-funded employment scheme aimed at promoting financial independence and empowerment of women.

Launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative offers direct financial support to women to help them start their own businesses or income-generating activities. Beneficiaries across the state have started receiving an initial assistance of Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Speaking to IANS, women in Patna shared their happiness and emphasised how the scheme is helping them become self-reliant.

“We are happy after getting Rs 10,000. I will use this money to start a photocopying business. PM Modi is doing a really good job for women. He is encouraging us to move ahead in life,” said Pinki Kumari, a beneficiary.

Sushma, another recipient, highlighted the challenges she previously faced.

“I used to do stitching work but often struggled due to a lack of funds. With this money, I’ve started selling lace and saree falls. There was a time I couldn’t support my family financially, but now, I am able to contribute.”

Tara Devi also expressed similar sentiments.

“We are grateful for the Rs 10,000 support. It has given us the chance to start our own businesses. Earlier, many women were dependent on their husbands. Now, we are becoming independent. This will not only change our lives but also help shape a better future for our children.”

Anju Kumari shared, “We received the money just before Diwali, and now I won’t have to rely on my husband for festival expenses. I feel more empowered.”

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is a flagship initiative of the Government of Bihar aimed at fostering self-employment and sustainable livelihoods for women. The scheme provides financial assistance to one woman from each eligible family to help them start small-scale enterprises of their choice. Sectors covered under the scheme include agriculture, animal husbandry, tailoring, handicrafts, weaving, and other cottage industries.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will initially receive Rs 10,000, with the potential for additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases. The initiative is community-driven, with resource persons from Self Help Groups (SHGs) offering training and guidance. To enhance market access, the state government also plans to develop Gramin Haat-Bazaars to facilitate the sale of goods produced by these women entrepreneurs.

The statewide launch of the scheme is being celebrated across districts, blocks, clusters, and villages, with more than 1 crore women participating in the programme.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

UP: Over 63,000 youth get loan in 6 months, under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

UP: Over 63,000 youth get loan in 6 months, under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

India’s medical technology sector projected to touch $50 billion by 2030: Jitendra Singh

India’s MedTech sector projected to touch $50 billion by 2030: Dr Jitendra Singh

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with adorable ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Dipika Kakkar's and Shoiab's son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with cute ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill, honouring his father, in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS/X

1st Test: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill

England crush South Africa by record margin in their opening match in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: England crush South Africa by record margin in Guwahati opener

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India