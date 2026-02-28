Historic day for J&K cricket: Mohhammad Kaif leads congratulatory messages on maiden Ranji Trophy title win

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif led the cricket fraternity in congratulating the team after J&K lifted their maiden Ranji Trophy title, beating Karnataka based on a first innings lead at the Hubbali Cricket Ground in Hubbali on Saturday.

Jammu & Kashmir secured their maiden title after earning a decisive first-innings lead over Karnataka in the five-day final, capping off a dominant campaign marked by composure, resilience, and all-round excellence. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes this win will ignite self-belief in the players.

“Historic day for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Having led UP to its first Ranji Trophy title, I know what this moment means to the players and the state. More players from J&K will now believe that they too can do it,” posted Kaif on X, formerly Twitter.

Jammu & Kashmir scripted one of the most stirring chapters in Indian domestic cricket history, ending a 67-year wait for Ranji Trophy glory with a commanding performance in their maiden final. Facing the formidable challenge of taking on eight-time champions Karnataka, J&K displayed remarkable composure and consistency to dominate the contest from start to finish.

“Many congratulations to J&K cricket for creating history by winning the first-ever Ranji Trophy. I never had even a shadow of a doubt that you guys will achieve this and many more trophies,” Irfan Pathan posted on X.

“Jammu & Kashmir, you beauty. The story for the ages. So so happy for what our boys have achieved. Indian cricket is in a safe and happy place,” Aakash Chopra posted on X.

Their disciplined approach with both bat and ball reflected the side’s growing maturity in red-ball cricket, as six of the top seven batters registered half-centuries to lay a formidable foundation, including a crucial century from Shubham Pundir.

“An Inspiring journey for anyone who loves red ball cricket. Jammu and Kashmir have not only etched their name in history but have shown everyone what sheer grit, sweat, and hard work can truly achieve. Many congratulations to the whole squad,” Yuzvendra Chahal posted on X.

The bowlers complemented the effort with equal authority, led by Auqib Nabi Dar, whose seventh five-wicket haul of the season further dented Karnataka’s resistance and underlined J&K’s all-round supremacy.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan praised the leadership of J&K skipper Paras Dogra and the remarkable seasons with the ball from Aquib Nabi.

“Historic moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Maiden Ranji Trophy title built on belief, strong leadership from Paras Dogra, and a remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. Big contributions from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Abdul Samad, and the entire unit. Proud moment,” Shikhar Dhawan posted on X.

“Will to win, that’s what matters. What a day for Jammu & Kashmir. Well done, simply outstanding, winning the Ranji Trophy isn’t easy at all. They have played terrific cricket throughout the season and played like a unit: many congratulations and many more trophies to come. Great to see Cricket growing in the Jammu and Kashmir region,” Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

“Unbelievable! History has been written today! Huge congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team for clinching their maiden #RanjiTrophy title after 67 long years! Dominating Karnataka with pure grit, heart, and unbreakable spirit. Proud beyond words of #AuqibNabi’s fire, #QamranIqbal’s masterclass, and the entire squad and training staff’s belief! J&K cricket has arrived! Keep shining, boys!” Yuvraj Singh posted on X.

“Congratulations on the maiden Ranji Trophy, Jammu & Kashmir,” Suresh Raina posted on X.

“Jammu & Kashmir crowned the Ranji Trophy champions for the first time ever. A monumental moment for the state and domestic cricket!! Well done, team, truly well deserved.”

