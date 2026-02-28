Kuwait condemns 'heinous Iranian attack', vows to respond with same scale and nature

Kuwait City, Feb 28 (IANS) Kuwait on Saturday strongly condemned the "heinous Iranian attack" that targetted the Kuwaiti territory, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty and airspace.

In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country will take all necessary measures to protect its territory.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation of the heinous Iranian attack that targetted Kuwaiti territory this morning, Saturday, February 28, 2026, in flagrant violation of the State of Kuwait's sovereignty and airspace, as well as international law and the Charter of the United Nations," read the statement.

"The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's full and inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, in response to this blatant aggression, in a manner commensurate with the scale and nature of this attack and in accordance with international law, and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and residents, and to ensure the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability," it added.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry added further that State's defences "successfully" countered "this aggression" in accordance with established operational procedures and applicable rules of engagement, adding that the continuation of these "aggressive military actions" in the region will undermine regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also announced that it has successfully intercepted several Iranian missiles targetting the country on Saturday.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, UAE's Ministry of Defence said that the country was subjected to a "brazen attack" with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the "highest efficiency" as the security situation in the country remains under control.

It mentioned that fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a brazen attack with Iranian ballistic missiles, which the UAE air defences handled with the highest efficiency, successfully intercepting several of the missiles. The relevant authorities in the country also dealt with the fallout of debris in a residential area in the city of Abu Dhabi, which resulted in some material damage and the death of an individual of Asian nationality," read the statement issued by UAE's Defence Ministry.

"The competent authorities confirm that the security situation in the country is under control, and all concerned parties are monitoring developments around the clock. The Ministry condemned this attack in the strongest terms, affirming the country's categorical rejection of targeting civilian facilities, installations, and national institutions, emphasizing that such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability," it added.

Abu Dhabi stressed further that this targetting constitutes a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty and international law, and that the country reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its interests and national capabilities.

"The Ministry affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly counter everything that targets the disruption of the country's security and stability, adding that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors represents an utmost priority that cannot be compromised. The Ministry urges the honorable public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

US President Donald Trump said early Saturday that the US forces are carrying out a "massive and ongoing" attack on Iran to "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ...," he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

--IANS

/as