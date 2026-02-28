February 28, 2026 6:52 PM हिंदी

'Indian cricket continues to flourish': Devajit Saikia on J&K’s historic Ranji Trophy win

Hubli, Feb 28 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir team for winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, describing the historic triumph as a shining example of how deeply the game has spread across India despite challenging conditions. Saikia also said that this win is a prime example of how cricket is flourishing in the country.

'Heartiest congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team for winning its maiden Ranji Trophy at Hubli today. It is a classic instance of how well the game of cricket is spread across India despite challenging conditions,' Saikia wrote on X.

Highlighting the role of long-term planning and administrative support, the BCCI secretary credited the board’s sustained efforts and the vision of its former secretary and current International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah for laying the foundation of the team’s success.

"Relentless efforts of the BCCI and its former secretary and present ICC Chair, Mr Jay Shah, laid the roadmap through a three-member sub-committee that has been in place since June 2021 to manage cricket activities in the region. That structured approach has made this glorious success possible... Indian cricket continues to flourish," he said.

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. After piling up a formidable 584 in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir bowled Karnataka out for 293 to take a decisive 291-run lead.

Paras Dogra's team further underlined their dominance by declaring their second innings at 342/4, powered by a marathon unbeaten 160 from opener Qamran Iqbal and an unbroken century stand with Sahil Lotra, before the match ended in a draw and the title was awarded on first-innings lead.

The final was defined by several standout performances. Shubham Pundir struck a historic unbeaten century in the first innings, becoming the first batter from Jammu & Kashmir to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final, while Sahil Lotra impressed with consistent runs across both innings.

With the ball, Auqib Nabi Dar delivered a match-defining spell, claiming a five-wicket haul and removing key Karnataka batters to ensure the opposition never recovered from the early damage, despite a valiant century from Karnataka's former captain Mayank Agarwal.

