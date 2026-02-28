Science–policy convergence key to achieving Viksit Bharat: Principal Scientific Adviser

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Strong coordination between science and policymaking is essential to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian Government Prof. Ajay K. Sood said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the National Science Day Celebration–2026 held at Vigyan Bhawan, where the theme for this year was “Women in Science Catalysing Viksit Bharat.”

Prof. Sood said sectors such as aerospace, defense, critical metals, advanced materials and digital communication require coordinated institutional efforts and sustained research funding.

“The science-policy interface plays a crucial role in turning scientific strength into national capability,” he stressed.

He highlighted the importance of integrated approaches in emerging and strategic areas, stating that research, innovation and policy frameworks must work in synergy.

“India’s future growth will depend on building indigenous technological capacity, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and ensuring that research outcomes are effectively used for societal benefit,” Sood stated.

He also underlined the need to communicate science in Indian languages to improve public engagement and make science more inclusive.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), said India’s science policy must support both cutting-edge research and innovation that can be translated into practical applications.

He noted that DST is committed to strengthening interdisciplinary research and institutional collaborations, while building capacity in emerging technologies.

He added that science-led development must ensure that discoveries in laboratories reach the ground efficiently.

Prof. Karandikar also stressed the importance of empowering researchers, especially women scientists, and creating inclusive research ecosystems to ensure sustained national progress.

He said policy measures should speed up innovation while ensuring fair access to scientific advancements across regions and sectors.

During a panel discussion, Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, President of the Indian National Science Academy, emphasised the need for regular dialogue between scientists and policymakers.

He said evidence-based policymaking must be guided by strong scientific research and expertise, and closer cooperation between academia and government will be vital for achieving Viksit Bharat.

The event brought together policymakers, scientists, researchers and academicians to discuss how India’s scientific ecosystem can better support national development goals.

