Richa Chadha still can't believe she gets to have a sleepover with hubby Ali Fazal every night

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adored couples in B-town. These two lovebirds never miss a chance to express their affection for one another, whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Richa shared that even after so many years of marriage, she still can't believe she gets to have a sleepover with hubby Ali every night.

On Saturday, Ali took to his official Insta handle and posted a goofy video with Richa standing in front of a giant frame of two hands making a heart.

Dropping the clip on social media, the 'Mirzapur' actor wished his better half all the best for the first day of shoot for her new project.

Ali wrote on his official account, "Because when you casually just find two hands making a heart shape- thats what you do. I get to do that with you @therichachadha !! Here’s to also your project. Day 1 of shoot today . Am so so proud of you.. #Comingsoon !!! (sic)"

Reacting to the post, the 'Fukrey' actress commented, "I cant believe i get to have a sleepover with you, every night forever (sic)."

Work-wise, Richa was recently seen flaunting a chic, shorter hairstyle, most likely for a forthcoming project.

A source close to the actress told IANS, “Richa has always been someone who enjoys playing with her look for the sake of her craft. Whenever she changes her appearance, there’s usually a creative reason behind it.”

“The new haircut is for a brand new project that will start in February. It's a major series for an OTT platform that will have Richa essaying the female lead in,” the source added.

Further details about the project are under wraps for now.

On the other hand, Ali will soon be seen reprising his role as Guddu Bhaiya in the movie adaptation of the 'Mirzapur' series.

--IANS

pm/

