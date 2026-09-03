'We are very happy with Bradley', says Iraola, hints at Barcola's debut for Liverpool

Liverpool, Sep 3 (IANS) Liverpool’s marquee summer signing Bradley Barcola could be in line to make his Premier League debut against Ipswich Town on Friday, with manager Andoni Iraola hinting that the France international is ready to feature for the Reds.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in a reportedly blockbuster $166 million deal, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club. The 23-year-old forward has been handed the No. 29 shirt and arrives at Anfield with considerable expectations following his big-money move.

Barcola had his minutes limited at PSG, with the club favouring Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He is a two-time Champions League winner with PSG but had to come off the bench in the finals.

Iraola was encouraged by what he saw from Barcola in training and suggested that the forward could play a part against newly promoted Ipswich, provided he completes Thursday’s session without any issues.

“We are very happy with Bradley; it was our priority to sign a very, very good player in those positions. He has also come with the right mentality. I like that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He wanted to come here," Iraola said in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Barcola’s arrival has generated significant excitement among Liverpool supporters, particularly after the club invested heavily to secure his services. The Frenchman is expected to add pace, creativity, and another attacking option to Iraola’s side.

Iraola also said that he is very happy with all of Liverpool's signings since his arrival and that it is down to him to develop the squad and march towards a successful Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a slow start to their season, drawing their opening two matches 2-2 against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. With the Reds still searching for their first league victory of the season, Barcola’s potential introduction could provide an added attacking spark.

--IANS

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