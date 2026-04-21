Wasim Khan to step down as ICC general manager at end of June

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Wasim Khan will step down as the International Cricket Council’s General Manager (Cricket) at the end of June. This marks the end of his four-year term in a key leadership position, said a report.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim took over the role in May 2022 from Geoff Allardice, who became ICC CEO. From July, he will move into a new position. His departure is another notable exit from the ICC, following several senior-level shifts over the past two years.

Before joining ICC, Wasim was CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board for nearly three years. This experience bolstered his reputation as a knowledgeable cricket administrator. He began his journey in the sport on the field, becoming the first British-born Muslim to play county cricket. He represented Warwickshire, Sussex, and Derbyshire in the 1990s. As a left-handed batter, he played 58 first-class and 30 List A matches. He was part of Warwickshire’s County Championship-winning team in 1995 and had an impressive season, averaging close to 50.

After retiring, Wasim built an impressive administrative career. He served as CEO of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and the Cricket Foundation. He played a key role in turning the Chance to Shine initiative into one of the leading cricket development programs in the UK.

During his time at the ICC, Wasim faced significant structural challenges. One of the main issues was the growing congestion in the global cricket calendar, largely due to the rise of franchise T20 and T10 leagues. Despite these challenges, the ICC finalized the 2023–27 Future Tours Programme, which increased the amount of international cricket scheduled. A major achievement during this time was the introduction of the first-ever women’s FTP, marking progress for the women's game globally.

Wasim’s departure comes amid a wider reshuffle at the ICC. Sanjog Gupta has replaced Allardice as CEO. Chris Tetley, the former Head of Events, and Alex Marshall, the chief of the Anti-Corruption Unit, have also left their positions. Gaurav Saxena and Andrew Ephgrave have taken over their roles.

--IANS

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