'Wants to create communal hatred': Opposition parties attack BJP over Delhi govt's guidelines for Bakrid

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Delhi government issued a set of guidelines ahead of the upcoming festival of Bakrid, accusing it of attempting to create "communal hatred".

Issuing the guidelines, the BJP government in Delhi warned that the sacrifice of prohibited animals and violations of public hygiene rules will invite strict legal action.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera noted that rules and laws regarding the 'qurbani' (ritualistic sacrifice of animals) are already in place.

"So why are they (the BJP government) saying these new things? They are doing it to disturb the environment, to create hatred. They want to create a controversy. These rules and laws are already in place in every state. And in Delhi, which camels and which cows are sacrificed anyway?" he asked.

Khera alleged that controversies are being created to divert public attention from real issues.

"This is their (BJP) toolkit, which appears on every Eid," he said.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput asserted that in any case, no one performs 'qurbani' of restricted animals.

"But BJP leaders don't have anything else to do. They could not provide clean air in Delhi, nor could they clean the Yamuna river, so now they are passing statements on religious issues," he said.

While agreeing to strict action against those who sacrifice prohibited animals, Rajput said: "But what is the need to pass such unnecessary statements?"

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma urged the formation of a committee comprising leaders from across religions and said that a meeting should be conducted with them before issuing such guidelines in a religious matter.

"One-sided guidelines lead to problems," he said.

"On one hand 'qurbani' is being prohibited, while on the other, BJP members themselves eat beef and pork in the northeast."

"Therefore, I feel that guidelines should be issued only after a meeting with leaders of different religions in order to find a solution to these things and not conflict, which the BJP wants to create," he added.

However, Shia Markazi Chand Committee President Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi defended the guidelines issued by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government. He asserted that people should sacrifice only those animals that are permitted by law.

"Every year, we make this appeal and repeatedly say that we must follow the law and the Constitution of India and act accordingly. Animals that are banned in our country and on which restrictions have been imposed should absolutely not be slaughtered," he said.

"I support the view that animals on which there is a ban should not be sacrificed during Bakrid."

--IANS

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