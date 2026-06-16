India hands over military equipment to Sri Lanka, strengthening partnerships

Colombo, June 16 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka on Tuesday handed over military equipment to the Sri Lankan Army for their United Nations deployment under a grant of 5.5 million USD.

“Strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence bonds and enhancing operational readiness. Happy to hand over military stores from the Indian Army to the Sri Lankan Army for their UN deployment under a grant of 5.5 million USD,” Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, wrote on X.

“On Sri Lanka's request, India immediately mobilised these equipment for Sri Lanka's UN deployment- a testament to the confidence and trust in our defence relations,” he added.

In April, India handed over two Personal Watercrafts (PWCs) and safety gear to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Indian government is assisting in enhancing the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s capability in near-shore Search and Rescue (SAR), the High Commission of India in Colombo said on its X handle.

The Defence Advisor of the High Commission handed over the equipment to the Director of Operations in a ceremony held at the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Headquarters in Mirissa.

As part of its continuous humanitarian outreach, India, on April 24, presented two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to the Sri Lankan authorities under India’s ‘Aarogya Maitri’ initiative.

The state-of-the-art portable medical units, capable of handling up to 200 emergency cases, are designed to provide rapid response and are equipped with essential medicines and surgical tools for basic procedures.

The medical units were delivered by the Indian Navy diving support and submarine rescue vessel, INS Nireekshak, which arrived at the port of Colombo on April 21 to participate in the 4th edition of IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a bilateral diving exercise which was held till April 27.

–IANS

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