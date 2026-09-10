'Want to serve people as long as I'm alive': Anna Hazare discharged from Bombay hospital

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Veteran social activist Anna Hazare was discharged from Bombay Hospital on Thursday, ten days after he was admitted with complaints of urinary infection.

On being discharged from the hospital, Hazare said that his only aim is to serve the people as long as he is alive.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran activist said: "Right now, my health is good. My health had deteriorated a bit, but now it has gotten better. I am 90 years old now, want to complete 100 years."

"Till date, till the age of 90, I have served the people and the nation. I still want to continue serving until I turn 100 years old. Service means selfless action. Performing actions with a selfless mindset is similar to the worship of God. Worship takes place not only in temples, but also by serving the public; that is the true worship of God," he asserted.

"I want to serve the people as long as I am alive. I have dedicated my entire life to the service. I am not concerned about my bank balance...despite availing schemes, I have not kept any money for myself. Money and wealth are not my aim; only service to people is what matters for me."

Meanwhile, Dr Gautam Bhansali, under whose care Hazare was admitted, said: "Anna Hazare sahab was suffering from viral fever and loose motions, for which he was earlier admitted to a hospital in Shirur. He received good treatment there. But due to severe dehydration and viral illness, he was having urinary problems. "

"His creatinine level had increased by a huge margin, leading to urine infection. So, for that, he had to be admitted here," he told IANS.

Earlier, supporters and well-wishers across the nation expressed concern and prayed for Hazare's speedy recovery.

Hazare is one of India’s most prominent anti-corruption crusaders and social reformers. He gained recognition for transforming his native village, Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra, into a model village through pioneering initiatives in watershed development, afforestation, rural self-reliance, and addiction eradication.

--IANS

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