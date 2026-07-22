‘Want India to turn into B’desh’: Pramod Krishnam slams Oppn over black dress protest

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam came down heavily on the Opposition over their ‘black attire’ demonstration inside the premises of the Parliament complex on Wednesday and called it a brazen gimmick to mislead the nation and further their wicked agenda.

On the third day of the Monsoon Session, the INDIA Bloc leaders assembled outside the Parliament, adorning themselves in black dresses to protest police brutality and the forced removal of Congress leaders from the Prime Minister’s residence a day ago.

Top leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MPs – all dressed in black stood up outside the Makar Dwar, raised slogans and protested against police action.

Responding to the Opposition’s black symbolism, Krishnam said, “Their hearts are black. When a person's heart is black, they will wear black clothes too. This protest is only an excuse. Their real aim is to turn India into Bangladesh.”

Speaking on Congress MP’s sit-in dharna outside PM Modi’s official residence, he said, “Rahul Gandhi wants to turn democracy into mobocracy and push the country into anarchy in the name of protests. At times, he threatens to turn India into Nepal, and at other times into Bangladesh. The way the Prime Minister's residence was surrounded, as happened in Bangladesh and Nepal, India's security agencies need to remain vigilant both inside and outside Parliament."

The Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar was also unsparingly critical about the ongoing month-long protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

Refusing to see any national motive in their stir, he said, “The kind of hooliganism, anarchy, violence, and abusive language that was witnessed at Jantar Mantar yesterday—does it look like the work of students? I fully support the genuine demands of students. But using students as a pretext, this 'Cockroach Janata Party' is bringing crocodiles onto the streets. It should rename itself the 'Crocodile Party'. They want to push the country into anarchy."

“They are conspiring to defame India. This country has witnessed many protests, and such movements have been supported. But separatism, terrorism, and anarchy cannot be allowed in the name of protests," he added.

--IANS

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