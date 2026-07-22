July 22, 2026 10:26 PM हिंदी

Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav-starrer 'Maremma' to hit screens on September 10

Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav-starrer 'Maremma' to hit screens on September 10 (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) The makers of director Manchala Nagaraj's intense rural action drama 'Maremma', featuring actor Maadhav -- the nephew of Telugu star Ravi Teja -- in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on September 10 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, production house Moksha Arts wrote, "The fearless tale of blood, belief & sacrifice is ready to take you on an emotional ride. #MAREMMA GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 10th, 2026.

#MaremmaOnSept10th."

The makers also unveiled a poster that showed Maadhav in a fierce and battle-worn avatar, hinting at the raw intensity and emotional depth of the film. Against a dramatic backdrop, the poster also features a symbolic face-off between the protagonist and a sacred cow, offering a glimpse at the folklore-inspired narrative that lies at the heart of the story.

Maremma marks the directorial debut of Manchala Nagaraj and is also the maiden production venture of Moksha Arts, with Mayur Reddy Bandaru producing the film on an ambitious scale. From its first-look poster and teaser to the songs to the recently released promotional content, the film has steadily generated curiosity among audiences with its rooted storytelling and rustic appeal.

Set in a rural backdrop, sources say 'Maremma' will seek to deliver an emotionally charged action drama infused with local traditions. The film will showcase powerful human relationships, they add. The film is expected to showcase Maadhav in a performance-driven role that blends intense action with heartfelt emotions.

The film stars Deepa Balu as the female lead. On the technical front, the film has music by Prashanth R. Vihari and visuals by cinematographer Prasanth Ankireddy.

Dev Rathod has served as the editor of the film, which has Rajkumar Murugesan as its art director. While the stunts in the film have been choreographed by Madigonda Natraj, its dances have been choreographed by Saggy Sagar. Mittapalli Surender and Kamal Eslavath have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film.

--IANS

mkr/

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