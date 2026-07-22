Pradeep Ranganathan: Don't answer questions with lathis!

Chennai, July 22(IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, has now reacted to the news of police personnel lathicharging Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protestors at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying, "Don't answer questions with lathis!"

Taking to his X timeline to make a brief but pointed statement without naming anyone, he said, "Don’t answer questions with lathis. #Neet."

Pradeep Ranganathan was not the only star to react to the news of police lathicharging protestors attempting to make their way from Jantar Mantar to Parliament.

Actor Dheekshith Shetty too reacted to the news, saying the voice of the youth should not be ignored.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen his thoughts on the development, he wrote, "I've been outside the country, so I wanted to take the time to understand the situation before saying anything. I have always believed that education is built on hope, and students are the future of every nation."

He went on to say, "As someone who doesn't take political sides, it is still painful to see young students at Jantar Mantar going through hardship. Behind every protest is a young person carrying dreams, years of hard work, and the hopes of their families. Whatever our individual opinions may be, every student deserves to be heard with dignity, empathy, and respect."

Dheekshith said, "I sincerely hope everyone involved chooses dialogue over conflict and that a peaceful, fair resolution is found. Our youth are the future of this country, and their voices should never be ignored."

Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who impressed with her performances in the Tamil films 'Sirai' and 'Youth', too extended her support to the protestors.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote, "There are moments when silence feels easier. But there are also moments when humanity asks us to speak. No matter what our opinions are, every life deserves dignity, every voice deserves to be heard, and every citizen deserves to feel safe."

She said, "Peace is never built through fear. It is built through understanding, dialogue, and compassion. My thoughts are with every student, every family, and every individual hoping for a future where disagreements are met with conversation instead of confrontation."

She concluded saying, "This isn't about choosing sides. It's about choosing empathy. May we never lose the courage to listen, the wisdom to question respectfully, and the humanity to care for one another. Let's choose peace. Let's choose hope."

--IANS

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