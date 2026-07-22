UP CM Yogi accuses Cong, SP of 'provoking' students, prioritising politics over nation

Gorakhpur, July 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of "provoking" students and "indulging in politics at the cost of the nation", following the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 'Sansad Chalo' march and the Congress' sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led a sit-in near the Prime Minister's residence demanding his resignation over exam paper leaks.

Addressing a public gathering in the state's Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said: "You all must have seen how, in order to defame the students, the goons of the Samajwadi Party and Congress laid siege to the Parliament in Delhi."

He remarked that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had also opposed the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), passed by the Parliament in 2019.

"All of them (Opposition) were silent during the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Similarly, they remain quiet on the atrocities carried out in Pakistan and also over anti-Hindu riots across the country. When the PM Modi-led government spoke about the Hindus, they tried to set a negative narrative by staging sit-ins and resorting to violence in many states," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Adityanath added: "When they failed to instigate people, the Congress and the SP turned towards farmers. There too, when the farmers realised that they were being wrongly provoked, they (Opposition) began instigating Dalits and youths and now have started targeting the students."

Taking the criticism further, CM Yogi Adityanath said: "Other parties are indulging in politics at the cost of the nation."

Referring to the Congress agitation near PM Modi's residence on Tuesday, the Chief Minister added: "Those who misled (people) in the name of students and attempted to 'gherao' (PM's residence) in order to disrupt law and order and create anarchy, are insulting Dr. BR Ambedkar and challenging the democracy of the country."

"The Congress gheraoed PM Modi's residence and shamelessly dared to create a security issue for him (PM Modi)...incidents over the past two days reflected how the Congress and the SP are conspiring against the country," he alleged.

CM Yogi also alleged that when these (Congress and SP) parties were in power they "destroyed" the Hindu community as well as the country through "riots, curfews and corruption".

"Today, while being in the Opposition, they want to create anarchy and divide the society on the basis of foreign funding. Since they know that riots and curfews are not possible in this New India, so now they are attempting to create chaos and anarchy through negative narrative," he claimed.

--IANS

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