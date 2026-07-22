When Jennifer Lawrence was put in jail for 5 hours over visa irregularity

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence once spoke about her brush with the law, as she was detained for 5 hours, and was put in a tiny jail.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting the incident when her passport was about to expire in 6 months, and she had no work visa. So, she had to lie about being in the UK for pleasure and not business.

She said, “I was auditioning for the first X-Men. My passport was expiring under six months, which apparently you're not supposed to travel, blah, blah, blah. So they were like, whatever you do, don't tell them that you're here for work, because I'll ask for a work visa. Say you're here for pleasure. And I'm like, oh, my good God. I have to lie to a customs officer. And so I'm working myself up so much through the line. I'm like, OK, I just have to have a backstory”>

“I got a backstory and I have to believe it. And and so it gets there and he was like, ‘Business or pleasure?’ And I was like, ‘Pleasure’. He said, ‘What are you doing for pleasure?’. I said, ‘My brother's getting married’. And he was like, ‘Where is he getting married?’. I said, ‘Wimbledon’. He said, ‘Is he American?’. I said, ‘Yes’. He then further probed, ‘Do you have an invitation?’. I said, ‘No’. And then he asked, ‘Are you telling the truth?’. I said, ‘No, no, I don't have a work visa and my passport expires and I'm not even supposed to be here’. And I ended up getting a tiny little jail for like five dollars. And when I told my employer, I felt tiny”, she added.

--IANS

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