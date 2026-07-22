DFA Raisen, RKM squeeze into AIFF U17 Women's Youth League quarterfinals

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), July 22 (IANS) DFA Raisen and hosts RKM Football Academy joined Zinc FA and Garhwal United FC in the quarterfinals at the end of the Group A and B matches in the AIFF U17 Women’s Youth League 2026-27 at the RKM Football Academy in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

In Group A, Zinc FA defeated KMP Aspire FC 4-1 to top the group with nine points and an all-win record. DFA Raisen defeated Roots FC 4-0 to pip KMP Aspire to the second spot on goal difference. Raisen had a difference of plus three, while KMP fell one goal short. The two had played out a 4-4 draw when they met.

In the Group B matches, home side RKM FA got the better of PFC Kerala 3-1 before Garhwal United FC downed Kemp FC 3-0. Garhwal topped Group B with nine points and a clean slate, without conceding a goal. The results saw RKM FA take the second spot with four points, ahead of Kemp, who needed nothing short of a victory to qualify and finished in third place with two points.

Zinc FA, winners of Group A, will meet RKM FA, runners-up of Group B, while Garhwal United, winners of Group B, will lock horns with DFA Raisen, runners-up of Group A, in the quarter-finals. Both these matches will be played on Friday.

A wet pitch on a rainy morning contributed in large measure to the 4-1 verdict, as Zinc FA maintained their unbeaten record while KMP Aspire FC lost their first match in Group A, a result that ultimately eliminated them.

With the ball bouncing a bit awkwardly and skidding off a little faster than expected, Zinc FA seemed to better adapt to the conditions than their opponents from Pune.

Dangi Mardi tapped home a corner at the far post to give KMP Aspire the lead in the 20th minute. After dominating the game, Zinc conceded an own goal as Yaiphabi Thokchom swung in a cross that was erroneously cleared into her own net by Aaliya Khan. Goalkeeper Sonam Ghosh was left wrong-footed.

Fortunately for Zinc, their lead was restored just two minutes later as goalkeeper Tanishka Deore let slip a long-range shot from Dangi through her gloves and into the goal. The Rajasthan side led 2-1 at half-time.

The trend of play continued in the second half, and Zinc extended their advantage in the 71st minute. Rahi Patel's cushioned header sent Antara Dolui through on goal. The captain met it with an outstretched boot to squeeze the ball past an onrushing Tanishka.

Four minutes later, Joha Khan completed the tally, pushing home Dangi's cross from inside the six-yard area.

The pair of Laxmi Kumari and Manju Kanwar dazzled in a continuous drizzle early on to cause problems all along for the Roots defence. Their passing and speed saw them come close to scoring on several occasions.

Raisen knew before the start of the game that a four-goal victory would secure qualification for the next round. It was Manju who conjured up their first goal, as she let fly a brilliant right-footer into the top far corner in the 29th minute.

Four minutes later, Anamika Kumari sent a brilliant through pass for Manju, who coolly rolled it past Urvasi low into the net to score her and Raisen's second.

Roots did manage some good moves with neat passing bouts, but they fizzled out at the top of the box and were unable to reduce the margin before the break.

Roots attacked with more vigour after the restart, with Kirti and Prathiksha V often combining well. Once Prathiksha produced a firm shot after Kirti sent her through. But goalkeeper Saloni Sharma blocked the effort. The rebound came to the Roots striker, but she lobbed the ball over the crossbar with an open goal in front. The DFA Raisen defenders Dhannu Kanwar and Anjali Yadav did well to plug spaces and prevent Roots from sprouting further.

Raisen had to wait till the 70th minute to strike again. A fine move by Kiran Kanwar saw her relay it to Kumari Komal, who in turn found Manju free in the centre. Seeing Kiran make room for a pass, Manju pushed it through, and Kiran did well to place past the advancing Urvasi to make it 3-0.

Raisen then finally found the goal that ensured their quarter-final place, as Manju raced away down the left flank and produced a hard and low cross. Urvasi dived and held, but the ball popped out of her hands. Kiran dashed to push it over the line and made it 4-0.

Needing a win to stay in contention in Group B, home side RKM FA held sway for the most part. With some controlled passing, they moved well down the middle and on both flanks to exert constant pressure on the PFC Kerala defence. Harshita Nag, Amritha Baghel and Mahima Mandavi controlled the midfield well and fed a stream of passes for their strikers.

PFC Kerala had a double reprieve when Jyoti Nag's rising right-footer came off the left upright. The rebound travelled to Mahima, who rolled it back for Harshita. The tall midfielder lobbed goalwards, but it came to grief on the horizontal before defender Lithika BT cleared.

But RKM FA forged ahead in the 16th minute as Jyoti reached a pass from Naveena and toed it past goalkeeper G Aradhana. RKM defended well, with their active and agile custodian Yogita doing a good job as PFC tried to hit back. But in first-half injury time, a lob from the right resulted in a goalmouth scramble, and Ananya pushed it home to make it 1-1.

However, less than three minutes after the restart, the home side snatched the initiative back as Jyoti turned provider and Naveena produced an angled right-footer into the far corner.

It was all RKM thereafter, but they had to wait till injury time of the second half to breathe more freely as Mahima's shot from the top of the box sliced through Aradhana’s hands into the net.

Garhwal United had already secured top spot, but Kemp required all three points to stay alive in the competition.

Despite it being a dead rubber for the Delhi side, they proved too strong for Kemp. In the opening stages, Neetika Negi, Japleen Kaur and Gurleen Kaur fed strikers Khushi and Anishka Ghughtyal often. But somehow, the Kemp defence warded off the danger.

For Kemp, the hardworking captain Advika Kanojia initiated most of the moves but failed to get the attack going in the face of a better organised defence.

Garhwal managed to breach the Kemp defence with a clever move. On finding the Kemp backline a bit stagnant, Sunaina lobbed the ball over them. Khushi, who was on the prowl all along, ran in to deftly chip the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper R Vishnu Priya to break the deadlock in first-half injury-time.

It rained rather heavily in brief spells in the entire second half, making it tougher for the players. Yet, Garhwal held the initiative as they played short passes, moved into positions and exerted pressure on the Kemp defence.

Neetika came up with a long left-footed diagonal pass to the right flank. With the Kemp defence static again, Anishka once again dashed in to beat the goalkeeper with a firm right-footer low into the near post.

Substitute Tushti Bhatia brought some freshness into the Garhwal attack. After threatening the Kemp defence with a couple of tries, she found the net in injury time. Ruchi Yadav crossed from the right, and Tushti slammed a powerful left-footer which grazed the hands of Vishnu Priya and lodged into the net to wrap up a 3-0 win for Garhwal and send Kemp home.

--IANS

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