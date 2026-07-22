July 22, 2026 8:39 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan: Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching!

Dulquer Salmaan: Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching! (Photo credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan has now reacted to the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying it was gut wrenching to see young people face uncertainty and expressing the hope that there would be a meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions and decisions that were guided by wisdom and empathy being made.

Taking to his Instagram page to express his thoughts on the ongoing protest by students and the members of the CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "What's happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding."

He went on to observe, "Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching. What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choosing to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts trying to keep their hopes alive. Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect."

Stating that his hope lay in a meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy, the actor said that a future built on understanding would always be stronger than one built on division and violence.

For the unaware, police lathi charged thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students, who marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks. The protest, which is still on despite the lathi charge, has gained in strength with student protests erupting in several states across the country.

Several actors and film industry professionals have extended their support to the students and the protestors at Jantar Mantar.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

ISSF Shooting: Olympic champs Sheng, Zhang finish 1-2 in men's 10m air rifle final at World Cup (Ld) (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF Shooting: Olympic champs Sheng, Zhang finish 1-2 in men's 10m air rifle final at World Cup (Ld)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes opening remarks while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Citizen welfare must remain at heart of all reforms: PM Modi

DFA Raisen, RKM squeeze into AIFF U17 Women's Youth League quarterfinals at the RKM Football Academy in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

DFA Raisen, RKM squeeze into AIFF U17 Women's Youth League quarterfinals

UP CM Yogi accuses Cong, SP of 'provoking' students, prioritising politics over nation

UP CM Yogi accuses Cong, SP of 'provoking' students, prioritising politics over nation

Pradeep Ranganathan: Don't answer questions with lathis! (Photo credit: Pradeep Ranganathan/X)

Pradeep Ranganathan: Don't answer questions with lathis!

Pakistan: Balochistan's Quetta facing severe water crisis (File image)

Pakistan: Balochistan's Quetta facing severe water crisis

Chennai Grand Masters: Firouzja seals title after final-round draw with Arjun Erigaisi

Chennai Grand Masters: Firouzja seals title after final-round draw with Arjun Erigaisi

‘They shouldn’t fear failure': Shreyas Iyer urges his young team to embrace challenge ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is. Photo credit: BCCI/X

‘They shouldn’t fear failure': Shreyas urges his young team to embrace challenge ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

New Delhi: Internet personality and Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam at the launch of book 'Modi Vs Khan Market Gang' by Ashok Srivastava, in New Delhi,Saturday, May 11, 2024.(IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

‘Want India to turn into B’desh’: Pramod Krishnam slams Oppn over black dress protest

Dulquer Salmaan: Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching! (Photo credit: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan: Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching!