Dulquer Salmaan: Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching!

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan has now reacted to the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying it was gut wrenching to see young people face uncertainty and expressing the hope that there would be a meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions and decisions that were guided by wisdom and empathy being made.

Taking to his Instagram page to express his thoughts on the ongoing protest by students and the members of the CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "What's happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding."

He went on to observe, "Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut wrenching. What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choosing to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts trying to keep their hopes alive. Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect."

Stating that his hope lay in a meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy, the actor said that a future built on understanding would always be stronger than one built on division and violence.

For the unaware, police lathi charged thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students, who marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks. The protest, which is still on despite the lathi charge, has gained in strength with student protests erupting in several states across the country.

Several actors and film industry professionals have extended their support to the students and the protestors at Jantar Mantar.

--IANS

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