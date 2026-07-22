False charges to mob attacks targeting minorities: Rights group slams Pakistan over misuse of blasphemy laws

Islamabad, July 22 (IANS) A leading minority rights group on Wednesday accused Pakistan of failing to curb the misuse of blasphemy laws, citing false allegations, widespread mob violence against the accused and failure to protect the minorities from their consequences.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), the blasphemy laws remain among Pakistan’s most "controversial issues", with their impact on religious minorities and the continued failure of institutions to prevent their misuse.

The rights body noted that one of the biggest failures has been the inability of Pakistan's justice system to safeguard the innocent from false allegations.

Referring to the case of Rimsha Masih, a Pakistani Christian girl with Down syndrome, the VOPM said that the incident exposed serious weaknesses in the system. She was accused of desecrating the Quran, but subsequent evidence indicated that the allegations were “fabricated”.

While she was eventually released, the rights body said the damage was already done, with her family facing immense pressure and the case highlighting how easily someone can become a victim before the court examines the facts.

“The judiciary and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly been criticised for failing to act strongly against those who misuse blasphemy allegations. When false accusers or those who manipulate religious emotions are not held accountable, it sends a dangerous message that such actions can continue without consequences. This lack of accountability weakens public trust in the legal system,” the VOPM stated.

“Many cases have shown that blasphemy accusations are sometimes linked to personal disputes, property conflicts, or attempts to silence opponents. The case of Nadeem Masih, a blind Christian man who was accused and later released, raised further questions about how easily vulnerable people can be targeted. When courts eventually clear such individuals, it often comes after they have already suffered social, financial, and emotional damage,” it added.

Citing past incidents of violence against Christian communities across Pakistan, including attacks in Gojra, Joseph Colony, and other areas, the rights body said these cases exposed serious weaknesses in the state’s ability to protect minorities.

“When crowds can threaten lives and destroy property based on allegations that have not been proven, it reflects a failure of law enforcement and governance,” it noted.

Expressing grave concern over the unequal application of blasphemy laws, the VOPM said that ordinary citizens, especially poor and minority communities, often face severe consequences, while influential figures accused of similar offences may receive greater protection.

This unequal treatment, it said, damages the credibility of Pakistan’s legal institutions and creates a perception that justice depends on a person’s power and connections.

Highlighting the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, the VOPM said “a modern legal system must ensure that religious laws cannot be used as weapons for revenge, political pressure, or personal gain. Protecting faith should never come at the cost of denying justice to innocent people.”

--IANS

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