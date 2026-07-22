India, UAE agree to deepen cooperation in consular matters

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) India and UAE held the 7th Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, where both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in all consular matters, including mobility, extradition and mutual legal assistance.

During the meeting, the Indian side expressed appreciation for the measures taken by the UAE authorities to ensure welfare and well-being of the Indian community living there.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The 7th India UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting co-chaired by Secretary (CPV and OIA) Smt. Sripriya Ranganathan and Under Secretary, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hesan Al Shamsi, was held in New Delhi today. Both sides agreed to continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in all consular matters including mobility, extradition and mutual legal assistance, in keeping with the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Indian side appreciated the measures being taken to ensure welfare and well being of the Indian community in the UAE.

On June 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France's Evian and discussed ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Once again expressed gratitude to him and the UAE government for the care and concern for the Indian community living in the UAE," PM Modi wrote on X.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2026 as they previously met during PM Modi's visit to UAE in May and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India in January this year.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress and positive developments in bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy, and defence, according to the statement released by MEA. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security, and stability in the West Asia region. The two sides called for continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA noted.

PM Modi has also invited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India later this year.

--IANS

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