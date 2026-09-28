Wamiqa Gabbi admits she was waiting for Amitabh Bachchan’s lunch invitation

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Popular actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared a sweet personal story about her father's unique measure of her career success, involving Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Appearing on the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, alongside Rajkummar Rao the actress recounted her father’s longtime dream.

Wamiqa went on to reveal how her father said he would consider her successful the day Amitabh Bachchan invites her for lunch.

“Mere dad ne hamesha bahut photos, videos, sab record karte the... aur unko yahi tha ki ek din main manunga ki ye successful hai, jis din Amitabh Bachchan ji apne ghar lunch pe bulayenge.” (My dad always used to record lots of photos, videos, everything... and he always believed that one day I would consider myself successful when Amitabh Bachchan ji would invite me to his home for lunch)

She further confessed how she had cheekily hinted at this in a letter sent to the megastar, “Toh maine aapko letter bheja aur maine letter mein ye slyly likh diya tha ki... waise toh mere papa ne bola hai ki ek din aapke ghar pe lunch karna hai, woh bhi ek din hoga. Toh mujhe laga aap kuch toh... ab shayad invite aa jayega, ab toh maine likh di hai besharmi se.” (So I sent you a letter, and in the letter I slyly wrote that... my father has said that one day he wants to have lunch at your home, and that day will happen too. So I thought you might say something... maybe now the invitation will come, so I have shamelessly written it down now)

Recalling Big B's response to her letter, she added, “Toh aapka jab letter aaya wapas, maine padha, aapne bahut hi sundar tarike se thank you bola..” (So when your letter came back, I read it, and you said thank you in a very beautiful way)

To which Amitabh Bachchan hilariously pointed out, “Lekin ye nahi bola ki lunch pe bulayenge..” (But didn’t say that I would invite you for lunch)

Wamiqa playfully responded, “Toh sir main soch rahi thi ki niche kahi toh likha hoga ki veg khayengi ya non-veg khayengi... toh main dhoondti reh gayi..” (So sir, I was thinking that somewhere at the bottom it would say whether I would eat vegetarian or non-vegetarian... so I kept looking for it)

Seizing the moment, Big B laid down a special condition for her dream lunch invite, introducing the show's Super Sandook round, “Idhar khel mein thoda sa parivartan hota hai... jiska naam hai Super Sandook. 10 prashn aate hain. Maan lijiye aapne 10 ke 10 sahi de diye, toh aapko hum sabko apne ghar bulayenge bhojan khilane..” (There is a slight change in the game here... which is called Super Sandook. Ten questions come. Suppose you answer all 10 correctly, then we will invite you all to our home and feed you a meal)

An ecstatic Wamiqa cheered at the prospect of fulfilling her father's dream live on stage.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi along with lawyer Ujwal Nikam appeared on the quiz reality show to promote their upcoming movie, Prahaar.

–IANS

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