September 28, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

Baloch group urges international action against human rights abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan

Baloch group urges international action against human rights abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan

Geneva, Sep 28 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest rally in Geneva against enforced disappearances, human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and the sentencing of political activists in “fabricated” cases by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

According to the BNM, the participants gathered outside the United Nations Office at the Broken Chair monument on Sunday, where speakers called for international attention to the human rights abuses in Pakistan’s Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The protest was part of BNM’s September 2026 Geneva campaign, aimed at highlighting the Balochistan issue on the international stage.

The BNM noted that the campaign extended beyond Balochistan, emerging as a “collective campaign of the oppressed nations”, with representatives from Sindh, the Pashtun community, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK joining the protest.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said, “thousands of people are being abducted, thousands are being killed, and bodies are being thrown onto the streets,” across Pakistan.

They said the issue was not limited to the Baloch, but that Pashtuns, Sindhis and Kashmiris were also suffering from the same situation.

Stressing that “Balochistan has been turned into a military cantonment, and all freedoms and legal rights of the local people have been taken away,” the speaker highlighted that "thousands of Baloch had been subjected to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings" by Pakistani forces.

Referring to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said that over the past decades, “more than 3,500 enforced disappearances and more than 100 extrajudicial killings have been reported in Sindh,” while “more than 100 nationalist activists remain forcibly disappeared, and the number of ordinary citizens is four times higher.”

Expressing grave concern the speakers further said, “There is no rule of law in Pakistan. There, power itself is the law, and that power is the Pakistan Army.”

Earlier, the BNM also staged a protest outside the UN headquarters in New York to draw the attention of the international community to the human rights abuses in Balochistan, as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the UN General Assembly session.

“During the protest, demonstrators raised slogans against human rights violations in Balochistan and held various placards and banners. On the occasion, a tableau was also presented on the subject of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, symbolically highlighting these incidents and the situation of their victims,” the BNM stated.

The protest also featured various slogans, including “Free Balochistan” and calls for an end to enforced disappearances.

The BNM called on the United Nations and the international community to “end their silence” over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan and take “immediate action.”

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

India, Egypt discuss strengthening cooperation in sports, youth affairs

India, Egypt discuss strengthening cooperation in sports, youth affairs

Pakistan: Road closures leave daily-wage workers without work, livelihoods hit

Pakistan: Road closures leave daily-wage workers without work, livelihoods hit

Roop Kumar Rathod says Lata Mangeshkar's voice was ‘more than music’: She will forever remain a part of India's soul

Roop Kumar Rathod says Lata Mangeshkar's voice was ‘more than music’: She will forever remain a part of India's soul

Parineeti Chopra uncovers murky world of sand mafia in ‘Reporting Live’

Parineeti Chopra uncovers murky world of sand mafia in ‘Reporting Live’

Asian Games: ‘Grateful for the errors made by judges, I got some rest,’ says Esha after silver

Asian Games: ‘Grateful for the errors made by judges, I got some rest,’ says Esha after silver

India mining, construction equipment volumes seen rising up to 10 pc in FY27: Report

India mining, construction equipment volumes seen rising up to 10 pc in FY27: Report

Shaan: Music of ‘Mahabali’ is designed to evoke deep devotion

Shaan: Music of ‘Mahabali’ is designed to evoke deep devotion

Himani Shivpuri remembers late Mushtaq Khan with throwback pic, says ‘she will miss him’

Himani Shivpuri remembers late Mushtaq Khan with throwback pic, says ‘she will miss him’

Molineux injury cloud hangs over Australia’s Bangladesh ODI series

Molineux injury cloud hangs over Australia’s Bangladesh ODI series

Asian Games: Chikitha enters QF, Jyothi oust in pre-quarters

Asian Games: Chikitha enters QF, Jyothi loses in individual pre-quarters