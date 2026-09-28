Nag Ashwin: Technology with uniquely Indian stories can open up a lot of possibilities

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Nag Ashwin feels the growing accessibility of technology can open new avenues for Indian cinema by enabling filmmakers to combine ambitious visual storytelling with stories and philosophies rooted in the country’s unique cultural landscape.

Does Nag Ashwin think the real opportunity for Indian cinema lies in combining that technology with stories and philosophies that are uniquely ours?

Nag Ashwin, whose 2024 film took home Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects at the 72nd National Film Awards for “Kalki 2898 AD”, told IANS: “Yes, absolutely. I think the combination of technology with stories and philosophies that are uniquely ours can open up a lot of possibilities for Indian cinema.”

He said the technology can also empower more diverse and bring their worlds to the screen.

The filmmaker added: “And the more accessible this technology gets, the more diverse and original voices can be empowered. It can allow more people to experiment and tell their stories in their own way, while still having the technology to realise those worlds on screen.”

Kalki 2898 AD is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language epic mythological science fiction. It features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Talking about Nag Ashwin, he began his career as an assistant director to Sekhar Kammula. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with the coming-of-age film Yevade Subramanyam. He gained widespread acclaim for directing Mahanati in 2018, a biopic of actress Savitri.

--IANS

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