September 28, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Performance was not upto her standards, admits Manu's father after no medal show

Asian Games: Performance was not upto her standards, admits Manu's father after no medal show

Toyota, Sep 28 (IANS) Manu Bhaker's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, admitted that the double Olympic medallist's performance was not up to her standards, stating that she has set a "very high standard" and "expectations for her fans."

Despite competing in four events, Manu Bhaker will return from the Asian Games 2026 without a medal. She finished fifth in the 10m air pistol final after qualifying third, while India placed fourth in the corresponding team event. She then missed the 25m pistol final, and India finished fifth in the team competition.

In the 25m pistol qualification on Monday, she shot 579-18x to finish 11th and missed the individual final.

"Manu's performance was not as per her standard because she set a very high standard and expectation for the Indian fans. As per my expectations, her score must be more than 585; it should be more than 585 to 595. Today's score was not enough..." Ramkishan told IANS.

Asked about the goof-up in the 25m pistol qualification where Rahi hit the frame of the target during the last shot of the first rapid series, he replied, "Rahi was shooting very well, but suddenly one shot was not showing, which I believe may be the technical glitch or something else."

"But, later on the jury said that the shot went out of target, which certainly I don't believe, because Rahi is a very experienced shooter, and it could be something else. Let the jury test what it is or otherwise everything was going well," he added.

Speaking about the transportation issues shooters are facing in Japan, Ram Kishan explained, "If your match is 10 o'clock and you have to take 6 o'clock bus... you need to spend almost 4 to 5 hours every day for nothing, and range are pathetic. If they are so close to the gallery that if you pass on the athlete, they get disturbed, so I think Japan should learn the lot of things if they want to organise such events."

--IANS

bc/vi

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