September 28, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Hero’ turns 25, celebrates moment with music video

Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Hero’ turns 25, celebrates moment with music video

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias’ iconic song ‘Hero’ has completed 25 years, marking the milestone with the singer sharing a music video for the romantic track on social media.

Iglesias took to Instagram, where he shared the music video of the song, which till date has sold over eight million copies worldwide, making it one of the best selling singles of all time.

He took to the caption section and wrote the lyrics of the song, which released in 2001: “hold me in your arms tonight #hero."

"Hero" is from Iglesias’ second English-language studio album Escape. It was written by Iglesias, Paul Barry and Mark Taylor.

After the 11 September attacks on the World Trade Center, which took place eight days after the single was released, "Hero" was one of the few songs chosen by radio DJs in New York City to be remixed with audio from police, firefighters, civilians at Ground Zero, and politicians commenting on the attacks.

The singer started his recording career in the mid-1990s on the Mexican label Fonovisa where he released three Spanish albums: Enrique Iglesias, Vivir and Cosas del Amor, becoming the bestselling Spanish-language act of the decade.

Iglesias is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with estimated sales of over 100 million albums worldwide. He has had five Billboard Hot 100 top five singles, including two number-ones.

Iglesias holds the number-one position on the Greatest of All-Latin Artists charts and in October 2022 he was honored with the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the Latin Billboard Awards. Iglesias also has 14 number-ones on Billboard's Dance charts, more than any other male artist. He has earned the honorific title King of Latin Pop.

In December 2016, he was named the 14th most successful and top male dance club artist of all time in Billboard magazine.

--IANS

dc/

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