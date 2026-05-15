VST Tillers Tractors’ Q4 profit slumps 80 pc on higher investment losses

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) VST Tillers Tractors on Friday reported a sharp 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY26), primarily due to a steep fair value loss on investments during the period.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 5 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 24.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the sharp decline in profit, revenue from operations rose 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 329 crore from Rs 301.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16.4 per cent to Rs 47 crore from Rs 49.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin improved to 14.3 per cent from 13.4 per cent a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

VST Tillers Tractors said it recognised a fair value loss on investments amounting to Rs 33.74 crore during the quarter, significantly higher than the Rs 3.85 crore loss recorded in the March quarter of FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a fair value loss of Rs 6.78 crore compared with a gain of Rs 24.69 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting, after which the payout will be processed.

The company also approved the re-appointment of Dr. Nandakumar Jairam as an independent director for a second consecutive five-year term beginning June 21, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of VST Tillers Tractors ended lower on Friday. The stock closed at Rs 4,725 on the National Stock Exchange of India, down Rs 151.50 or 3.11 per cent from the previous close.

--IANS

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