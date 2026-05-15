May 15, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis; Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi

Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis; Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi (Credit: Badminton Photo)

Pathumwan (Thaliland), May 15 (IANS) India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, moved into the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a strong victory in Bangkok on Friday.

Meanwhile, P. V. Sindhu faced a quarterfinal exit after losing a tough match against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

Later on Friday, Lakshya Sen was set to compete against reigning champion and home favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Indian men’s doubles team dominated Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami, winning 21-12, 21-13 in just 41 minutes. This marks their first semifinal appearance at a BWF World Tour event in 2026.

Playing against the world No. 34 Japanese pair for the first time, Satwik and Chirag were in full control from the start. They jumped to an impressive 10-0 lead in the first game before Nomura and Shimogami finally scored.

Although the sixth-seeded Japanese pair made a brief comeback after the interval and cut the lead to four points at 10-14, the Indian duo quickly regained their edge to finish the opening game with ease.

The second game was a bit more competitive at the beginning, with the Japanese pair staying within two points for much of the first half. However, Satwik and Chirag kept their cool and gradually pulled away, closing out the match decisively.

The world No. 4 Indian pair, looking for their first title since winning the Thailand Open in 2024, will face either Malaysia’s third-seeded pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin or Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in the semifinals.

Earlier, double Olympic medallist Sindhu lost her match 21-19, 18-21, 15-21 to top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi in a hard-fought women's singles quarterfinal.

Sindhu started the match with a good 15-11 head-to-head record against the Japanese star and managed to win a tight opening game, trading points until the score was tied at 19-19. She then won the next two points to take the lead.

In the second game, the sixth-seeded Sindhu looked strong as she held a four-point lead at the mid-game interval. However, a string of unforced errors allowed Yamaguchi to take seven straight points and turn the match around.

The Japanese player took advantage of this shift to push the match into a deciding game and dominated the third game to secure victory in 61 minutes.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines, says LSG pacer Shami

IPL 2026: As a bowling unit, it is vital to stick to tight lines, says LSG pacer Shami

IPL 2026: Akash, Samad, Mukul come in as LSG elect to bowl first against CSK, Johnson, Gurjapneet included

IPL 2026: Akash, Samad, Mukul come in as LSG elect to bowl first against CSK, Johnson, Gurjapneet included

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Mallika Sherawat recalls her Cannes debut with Jackie Chan: They called it too much

Kamal Haasan: Every Rupee spent must serve the film and not merely the appearance of scale! (Photo Credit: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan: Every Rupee spent must serve the film and not merely the appearance of scale!

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Nitin Gadkari reacts to Shekhar Suman’s query on Marathi language controversy: Every language should be proud of its culture

Seamus Coleman to leave Everton at the end of season after 17 years (Credit: Everton/Instagram)

Seamus Coleman to leave Everton at the end of season after 17 years

India added record 15.3 GW of new solar capacity in January-March this year: Report

India added record 15.3 GW of new solar capacity in January-March this year: Report

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

Substantive outcomes will add further vigour to India-UAE friendship: PM Modi

Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur

Sangram Singh set for historic Asia Championship MMA clash against Pakistan’s Abid Ali in Kuala Lumpur

US pharma sector critically dependent on Chinese supply chains, warns report

US pharma sector critically dependent on Chinese supply chains, warns report