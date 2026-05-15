May 15, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on India A selection for Sri Lanka Tri-series

BCA president Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on India A selection for Sri Lanka Tri-series

Patna, May 15 (IANS) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan on Friday congratulated young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after he was named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, calling it another proud moment for Bihar cricket.

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee announced the India A squad for the one-day tri-series featuring India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A, scheduled to be held in June 2026 in Sri Lanka. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion comes on the back of his impressive performances in IPL 2026 and growing reputation as one of the brightest young batting talents in the country.

Vaibhav, who represents Bihar in domestic cricket, has also impressed cricket fans across the country during IPL 2026 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. The young batter grabbed attention with his fearless batting approach and remarkable consistency, including a sensational century that earned praise from the cricketing fraternity.

BCA President Harsh Vardhan said, "Heartiest congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his selection in the India A squad. This is a proud achievement not only for him but also for Bihar cricket. The way Vaibhav has performed at different levels, including the IPL, clearly shows that players from Bihar are shining on big stages. His performances reflect the talent and potential that exists in the state.”

Last month, BCA President Mr. Harsh Vardhan had praised young pacer Saqib Hussain after his impressive IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up four wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

The BCA officials feel that these achievements are encouraging signs for Bihar cricket and will inspire more young players from the state to pursue professional cricket with confidence and determination.

--IANS

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