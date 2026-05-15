May 15, 2026 5:40 PM हिंदी

Divyenndu sets foot in Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ universe as Rambujji

Divyenndu sets foot in ‘Peddi’ universe as Rambujji

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu’s character of Rambujji from the upcoming film ‘Peddi’ was unveiled on Friday. Taking to their social media, the makers of Peddi shared a glimpse of his character from the sets of the film.

They wrote in the caption, "Say Hi to #Rambujji. The GAME is about to start! watch @divyenndu in the world of #PEDDI. #PEDDITrailer from May 18th. PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on June 4th. #GetReadyForPeddi”.

‘Peddi’ is one of the biggest releases of the year. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles along with Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar.

Prior to this, the makers released the film’s teaser, followed by the ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ song and the ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ song. Adding to the growing hype is the film’s music, which has already become one of its biggest talking points. The first single, ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, composed by A. R. Rahman, struck a chord instantly with its infectious energy and crossed 200 million views across platforms.

Following its success, ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ further elevated the buzz with energetic visuals and grand choreography, amassing over 66 million YouTube views.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers. ‘Peddi’ will be released in North India by Jio Studios. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

--IANS

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