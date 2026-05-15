Anupam Kher speaks up on his cinematic pursuit of real-life, rooted stories

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor-director Anupam Kher, who was recently feted with the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in ‘Calorie’ at the recently concluded UK Asian Film Festival in London, has said that the essence of his cinematic voice is his constant pursuit of stories that are real life, meaningful, and rooted in experiences.

Organised by Tongues on Fire, the 28th edition of the film festival highlighted the role of South Asian arts and storytelling within Britain’s cultural landscape. The Closing Gala of the festival celebrated the annual Tongues on Fire Flame Awards, honouring South Asian talents that have been redefining South Asian cinema globally.

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “‘Calorie’ is a truly special film, and I’m deeply honoured and happy to receive the Tongues on Fire Flame Award 2026 for Best Supporting Actor at the UK Asian Film Festival. Over the last few years, I have consciously tried to bring in stories that are real life, different, meaningful, and rooted in real-life experiences, and ‘Calorie’ is one such emotionally powerful journey”.

He further mentioned, “The film explores themes of emotions and portraying this character was a special experience for me as an actor. I am grateful to the entire team of the film, and the audience for embracing our story with so much love. My heartfelt thanks to the UK Asian Awards for this incredible honour”.

‘Calorie’ is an Canadian-Indian drama which explores themes of memory, trauma, and family. It focuses on a Sikh-Canadian family in Montreal and Amritsar grappling with the aftermath of the 1985 Air India tragedy. Anupam Kher plays the role of an elderly Sikh man named Mohan Singh in the film.

The portrayal brought a lot of critical appreciation for the actor, with his transformation for the role being widely lauded. He had described the film as a deeply emotional and transformative experience for him. ‘Calorie’ is directed by Eisha Marjara and was premiered at the 56th IFFI in Goa.

--IANS

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