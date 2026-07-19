V-P Radhakrishnan, Zanzibar President Mwinyi discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi held a meeting at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, discussing ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, development partnership, tourism, the blue economy, education, technology and multilateral engagement.

During the meeting, Vice President Radhakrishnan reiterated India’s commitment to partnering with Tanzania and Zanzibar in advancing shared development aspirations through enhanced cooperation across priority sectors.

"Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today held wide-ranging and productive discussions with H.E. Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting reaffirmed the enduring India–Tanzania partnership and the special relationship India shares with Zanzibar, rooted in centuries-old maritime, cultural and people-to-people ties. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, development partnership, tourism, the blue economy, education, technology and multilateral engagement," the Vice President's Office posted on X following the meeting.

Hussein Ali Mwinyi expressed appreciation for India's support in establishing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' Zanzibar Campus.

Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and other officials were present during the meeting.

"H.E. Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi expressed his delight at visiting the IIT Madras campus in Chennai and appreciated India’s support in establishing the IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus, a landmark initiative in bilateral educational cooperation, as well as India’s assistance for water projects, ICCR scholarships and ITEC training programmes. The Vice-President reiterated India’s commitment to partnering with Tanzania and Zanzibar in advancing shared development aspirations through enhanced cooperation across priority sectors," it added.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday met Hussein Ali Mwinyi in New Delhi and discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation across a range of priority sectors, including higher education, capacity building, healthcare, artificial intelligence, digital technology and water supply.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar described the interaction as productive and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its development partnership with Zanzibar and Tanzania.

He wrote, “A pleasure to meet Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.”

Highlighting the growing collaboration in the education sector, EAM Jaishankar said, “@IITMZanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India’s enduring commitment to Africa’s education and development priorities.”

President Mwinyi is currently on an official visit to India at the invitation of Vice President Radhakrishnan. On Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting leader upon his arrival in New Delhi. He landed in Delhi after attending the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest.

--IANS

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