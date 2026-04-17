VP Radhakrishnan to visit Colombo, meet Lankan President Dissanayake

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit from April 19-20 during which he will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

This will be the first bilateral visit by the Vice President of India to Sri Lanka. During his visit, he will also meet other dignitaries and Indian diaspora leaders in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

"Sri Lanka is a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR as well as its Neighbourhood First Policy. The visit of the Hon’ble Vice President to Sri Lanka follows recent high-level engagements between the two nations and will further reinforce the millenia-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka," the MEA stated in a release.

Last month, Dissanayake expressed gratitude to India for swift support amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia after 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel shipped by New Delhi reached Colombo.

He noted that India's swift response came after he had spoken about Sri Lanka facing fuel disruption with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call.

"Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination," Dissanayake had posted on X.

On March 24, President Dissanayake and PM Modi held a telephonic conversation and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions impacting global energy security. The two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between the two nations and enhancing regional security.

"Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges," he posted on X.

A day before, on March 23, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar had also held a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath to discuss the repercussions of the West Asia conflict.

"A good conversation with FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as