April 17, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

VP Radhakrishnan to visit Colombo, meet Lankan President Dissanayake

VP Radhakrishnan to visit Colombo, meet Lankan President Dissanayake

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit from April 19-20 during which he will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

This will be the first bilateral visit by the Vice President of India to Sri Lanka. During his visit, he will also meet other dignitaries and Indian diaspora leaders in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

"Sri Lanka is a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR as well as its Neighbourhood First Policy. The visit of the Hon’ble Vice President to Sri Lanka follows recent high-level engagements between the two nations and will further reinforce the millenia-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka," the MEA stated in a release.

Last month, Dissanayake expressed gratitude to India for swift support amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia after 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel shipped by New Delhi reached Colombo.

He noted that India's swift response came after he had spoken about Sri Lanka facing fuel disruption with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call.

"Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination," Dissanayake had posted on X.

On March 24, President Dissanayake and PM Modi held a telephonic conversation and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions impacting global energy security. The two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between the two nations and enhancing regional security.

"Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges," he posted on X.

A day before, on March 23, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar had also held a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath to discuss the repercussions of the West Asia conflict.

"A good conversation with FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Farukh Choudhary’s early strike gives Chennaiyin FC second win of season over Sporting Club Delhi in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Farukh’s early strike gives Chennaiyin second win of season

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Viineet Kumar Siingh says 'There’s a lot more in store' for his character in Season 2 of Matka King

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage (File image)

Pakistan: People concerned about rising school expenses, textbook shortage

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

India–Singapore semiconductor push gains pace; Industry meet eyes new investments

The plan for Pat Cummins is to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals, says Daniel Vettori. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The plan for Cummins is to play for SRH on April 25 against RR, says Vettori

Chanmari FC net four past Namdhari FC to keep top-six hopes alive in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Chanmari net four past Namdhari to keep top-six hopes alive

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​ (Photo: @Keir_Starmer/X)

Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Hormuz navigation​

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system (File image)

Taunsa hospital investigation exposes shocking flaws in Pakistan's healthcare system

No POSH complaints found, says K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

No POSH complaints found, says TCS' K. Krithivasan; forms oversight panel in Nashik case

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)

'Didi has folded democracy in her pocket': Maha CM Fadnavis takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee (IANS Exclusive)