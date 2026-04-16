'Voice of India carries lot of weight bilaterally and in international forums': Austrian Chancellor Stocker

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Thursday hailed India's role bilaterally and in international forums, saying that New Delhi's "voice carries a lot of weight". Stocker stated that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree that peace in all conflicts can be achieved through negotiations.

While addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi following their talks in New Delhi on Thursday, Stocker stated that he and Prime Minister Modi support a rules-based order and not a world where "might is right".

Stocker stated, "We are living in an age of geopolitical upheaval and disruption. Power centres are shifting, new alliances are being created, and conflicts are becoming more complex. At times like this, stability, trust and reliable partnerships are not just words but a strategic necessity. And that is why India is such a reliable partner and is valued by Austria. The largest democracy in the world shares common interests and fundamental values. At a time when geopolitical challenges are getting stronger, such partnerships are even more valuable. Together, we represent an international order in which we can live in freedom and security."

"We are in favour of a rules-based world order and not a world in which might is right. Mr Prime Minister and I share the view that peace in all conflicts can only be achieved through negotiation, and the voice of India carries a lot of weight bilaterally and also in international forums. In a vibrant democracy, parliaments also play an important role. We have very important priorities in many areas, and we believe that dynamic technological cooperation will be important and will connect us," he added.

Hailing India's growth, he said, "India has an impressive growth rate of about 7 per cent per year, and it's one of the most dynamic global markets and a key strategic partner for us. Austrian companies will in the future benefit more strongly from this dynamism."

He stated that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU will reduce trade barriers and create new opportunities for exports, investments and industrial cooperation. He called the India-EU FTA "important" in times of geopolitical challenges.

Terming his visit to New Delhi a "milestone" for bilateral ties, he said, "My visit is in fact a milestone for Austrian-Indian relations, and I am very pleased, and I also think it's a great honour to be the first federal Chancellor to visit India in more than 40 years. Mr Prime Minister, you visited Vienna in the summer of 2024, and I think we can truly say that the diplomatic relations that we've had for the last 75 years are much stronger than ever before, and we will be trying to build on this positive dynamism. And thank you very much, Mr Prime Minister, for your invitation and also for your very friendly welcome and your hospitality."

"But, I haven't come to India alone; I am accompanied by 60 high-ranking business leaders. The who's who of the Austrian business world. This delegation is led by our Minister for economic affairs and the Vice President of the Austrian Economic Chamber. Our close political ties are also of benefit for our business landscape," he added.

Calling India "one of the most important trading partners outside the EU for Austria," he noted that the bilateral trade between the two nations has increased to about three billion euros in the last 10 years. He stated that about 160 Austrian companies are active in the Indian market in important frontier technologies like semiconductor production, renewable energies, automotive and infrastructure.

He announced that India and Austria will be strengthening cooperation in security and defence through strategic dialogue.

He said, "As far as our enterprises are concerned, we want to have good ideas that can be implemented much more quickly and that investment takes place and that decisions are taken more quickly and that problems are resolved. In terms of food security, we want clear standards. We believe in cooperation and knowledge transfer. Reliable quality strengthens markets. It creates trust. We will be intensifying our cooperation in the fields of security and defence through a strategic dialogue."

"And so as far as combating terrorism is concerned, it's clear that security does not end where our borders end. And this is something that can only be tackled at a global level. All this shows that our partnership covers a lot of areas. We have economic dynamism, academic and scientific cooperation and responsibility as far as security policy is concerned," he added.

--IANS

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