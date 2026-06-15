Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu calls on Singapore PM, discusses new opportunities for partnership (Ld)

Singapore, June 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed new opportunities for partnership between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

“It was a privilege to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lawrence Wong, and discuss new opportunities for partnership between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu wrote on X after the meeting.

“Our discussions focused on semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies, R and D, university partnerships, urban governance, leadership development, logistics and advanced manufacturing. I also shared Andhra Pradesh’s progress in developing Amaravati as a globally benchmarked capital city with world-class infrastructure and institutions. Prime Minister Wong appreciated the vision and progress and expressed confidence in its future potential,” he added.

The two leaders also explored cooperation in natural farming, aquaculture, food exports, healthcare, clean energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Naidu invited Singapore’s government-linked companies and industry leaders to partner with AP.

“I invited Singapore’s government-linked companies and industry leaders to partner with AP in Amaravati’s growth and contribute to a future driven by innovation, sustainability and economic opportunity,” Naidu noted.

The visiting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also held discussions with the Foreign Minister of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Hon’ble Foreign Minister of Singapore, Mr. Vivian Balakrishnan. We had a warm and productive discussion and fondly recalled our previous meetings,” Naidu wrote on X.

Their conversation focused on strengthening connectivity and economic linkages between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, including air services, upcoming airports, and enhanced air connectivity.

They also discussed opportunities in digital infrastructure, undersea internet connectivity, data center-led ecosystem development, and emerging areas in the commercial space sector.

“I shared AP’s vision to leverage its strategic advantages and build a future-ready economy powered by innovation, connectivity, and global partnerships,” Naidu noted.

Naidu also met with United Nations Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach in Singapore.

They discussed opportunities to collaborate on sustainable urban development, climate resilience and building future-ready cities across Andhra Pradesh.

“Our discussions focused on advancing Amaravati as a global model for sustainable, inclusive and future-ready urban development. We explored integrating the Sustainable Development Goals into the city's planning and development, leveraging UN-Habitat's global expertise and professional networks, fostering partnerships with leading international universities, and establishing a Centre of Excellence for Urban Affairs in Amaravati,” Naidu highlighted.

“I shared Andhra Pradesh's vision of building Amaravati as a Net Zero, knowledge-driven city powered by green energy, innovation and sustainable growth, while ensuring a high quality of life and inclusive development,” he added.

They also discussed strengthening collaboration through a structured framework to position Amaravati as a global case study in sustainable urban transformation and a model for cities of the future.

–IANS

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