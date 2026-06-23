VOC Port becomes a model for green maritime growth: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) has emerged as a model for sustainable maritime development in India, citing the port's significant progress in decarbonisation, renewable energy adoption and green infrastructure development, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Tuesday.

Sonowal highlighted the findings of the port's first Sustainability Report, which revealed that renewable energy now offsets nearly 94 per cent of the port's energy-consumption equivalent, while net carbon emissions have been reduced by around 45 per cent.

The report also noted that carbon intensity per tonne of cargo has been reduced by nearly half over the past four years, reinforcing VOC Port's position as a frontrunner in India's green maritime transition, according to the minister.

"VOC Port is demonstrating what can be achieved when infrastructure development is guided by sustainability, innovation and community welfare. The port's achievement in reducing net carbon emissions by 45 per cent is a significant milestone in India's journey towards greener and more responsible maritime growth,” said Sonowal.

These initiatives reflect the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building modern, sustainable and future-ready infrastructure while investing in people, technology and the environment," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

VOC Port Authority also signed an MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara, to promote collaboration in research, innovation, logistics education, skill development and sustainable port operations.

The partnership is expected to facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Maritime Logistics and Port Management while creating new opportunities for industry-academia engagement.

A key highlight of the event was the commencement of academic activities at Kendriya Vidyalaya, VOC Port, for the 2026-27 academic session. The institution will initially function from the Port School campus and provide quality CBSE education to children of port employees, Central government personnel and the local community.

"Quality education is one of the most powerful instruments of social transformation. The establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya at VOC Port will provide new opportunities for children and strengthen the social infrastructure required for long-term development," Sonowal said.

--IANS

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