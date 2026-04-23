Vishal tells TN voters: The time has come to exercise the most important right!

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Pointing out that he would be casting his vote as always, actor Vishal on Thursday urged all the voters of Tamil Nadu to go and cast their votes in their respective constituencies saying, the time "to exercise the most important right" had come.

Taking to his X timeline to urge the masses to vote, he wrote, "And the time has come to exercise the most important right of ours in this democratic country. Yes, good morning one and all. Let’s begin and register this day with utmost responsibility to go and VOTE without hesitance and without fail in our respective constituencies in Tamil Nadu. It’s D DAY. #April23. "

He went on to say, "No heat no long lines, no excuses and let’s make sure we bring in the maximum percentage of voting this time. I am going to vote as always without fail and also anticipating the same with everyone. Please see your ballot paper without rushing and vote for the right and deserving candidate. The next five years of Tamil Nadu’s growth will be decided by us. Let’s make it happen. God bless."

Meanwhile, scores of people including top stars from the Tamil film industry turned up to cast their votes. While actor and politician Vijay voted at Neelankarai, his dad S A Chandrasekhar and his mom Shoba Chandrasekhar, both of whom are well known Tamil film directors, cast their votes at the Government school in Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar.

H Vinoth, who has directed actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', cast his vote at the polling station in Anaicut.

While director Pa Ranjith cast his vote at his native place in Karalapakkam, director Atlee cast his vote at Srinivasa Gandhi Nilayam.

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and his younger daughter, director Soundarya Rajinikanth, voted at the Stella Maris College for Women, while politician and actor Kamal Haasan arrived with his daughter Shruti Haasan to cast his vote at the Government School in Teynampet.

Vikram cast his vote at The Besant Theosopical Higher Secondary School, while Gautham Karthik, the son of actor and politician Karthik, cast his vote in Stella Maris College.

Ajith, who returned in a hurry to Chennai from Belgium where he was racing along with his car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, was among the first to turn up to cast his vote in Thiruvanmiyur.

Popular music director Anirudh Ravichander and pan Indian actor Dhanush cast their votes at the St Francis Xavier Middle School in Alwarpet at around 9 am.

Several other stars and film celebrities are making their way along with scores of people across the state to select their representatives from a total of 4,023 candidates.

Polling for the 234-member Assembly is being held on Thursday, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

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IANS

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