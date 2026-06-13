Iran gets no sanctions relief until it complies: US

Washington, June 13 (IANS) Iran will receive no immediate sanctions relief, frozen assets or financial incentives when it signs a proposed nuclear agreement with the United States, a senior Trump administration official said, insisting that any economic benefits would be tied strictly to verified compliance with the deal.

Expressing a growing confidence that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tehran could be signed within days, potentially opening a path toward easing decades of economic restrictions on Iran, a senior administration official on Friday pushed back strongly against reports that Iran would receive billions of dollars upon signing the agreement.

"I've seen people say that they get $12 billion or $1 billion or $6 billion upon the signing of the MoU. That's all not true," the official said during a background briefing.

"The Iranians don't get anything upon the signing of the MoU, or upon the negotiation itself."

Instead, the administration said the proposed agreement is structured around a step-by-step process in which economic rewards are linked directly to Iranian actions.

"What they get is that they get rewarded economically for complying with their obligations under the deal," the official said.

According to the administration, sanctions relief would come only after Iran fulfils specific commitments, including turning over enriched nuclear material, dismantling elements of its nuclear programme and meeting obligations related to regional security and stability.

"If they turn over the nuclear material as promised, they'll get something," the official said.

"If they dismantle their nuclear programmes or their nuclear facilities, they'll get something else."

The administration described the framework as deliberately designed to avoid granting upfront concessions.

"The way that we structured this is really where, if they perform their obligations and we perform ours," the official said.

Officials acknowledged that discussions have taken place regarding the possible unfreezing of Iranian assets and broader sanctions relief, but stressed that those measures remain contingent on Tehran's future conduct.

"Everything, including it up to Iran being reintegrated into the world economy, is on the table," the official said.

"But of course, in order to get that upside, they would have to substantially perform their end of the bargain."

The official added that it could eventually include significant sanctions relief, though the extent would depend entirely on Iranian compliance.

"There's going to be a significant relief of economic sanctions," the official said.

"But I wouldn't want to prejudge that because ultimately we can't say with confidence how they're ultimately going to perform."

The administration repeatedly portrayed the agreement as one built around verification rather than trust.

"There is understandably a lot of mistrust that goes in both directions," the official said.

Later in the briefing, the official was even more direct.

"I don't think the Iranians trust us, and I don't think the United States trusts the Iranians," the official added.

The proposed agreement would require Iran to commit indefinitely not to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon, dismantle key nuclear infrastructure and remove enriched nuclear material from the country.

A separate inspection and verification regime would be established to monitor compliance.

Administration officials said the verification process would determine when and whether economic benefits are delivered.

"The more that the Iranians perform, the more that they get," the official said.

The official also sought to reassure sceptics who questioned whether Tehran could be trusted to honour the agreement.

"We don't give anything up unless they do honour their end of the bargain," the official added.

--IANS

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