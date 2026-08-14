Vishal says: The more the challenges, the more I will rise!

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who turns director with his Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Magudam', has now penned a heartfelt post ahead of the film's release on Friday saying he will not give up no matter what.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a heartfelt post of determination, ahead of the film's release, Vishal wrote, "Yes I Will not give up. Never Ever. I am Vishal “God's child”. The more the challenges, the more I will rise because I stand to look at the mirror without hesitation and shame because I do my job with grit and determination and will power."

Pointing out that he would always go that extra mile to fulfill his job as an actor in a bid to satisfy all his audiences worldwide whom he considers equal to God as it was they who had made him what he was today in the film industry and in the society, he wrote, " I bring myself today in front of you all. My 35 years dream has come true," he wrote, referring to the fact that he had officially turned director with his film Magudam/Makutam.

"Done my job. Waiting to show you all what we all worked on for the last 14 months. Worldwide release. Bring it on. Let the shows begin. God bless," he wrote.

For the unaware, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared 'Magudam' for release with an 'U/A' certificate.

The film, the shooting of which was wrapped up in June this year, was originally expected to hit screens in July. However, the makers chose to postpone the release to August 14 this year.

In June this year, Vishal had taken to his X timeline to announce the completion of the film's shoot. He had said, "And it’s a wrap !! Simultaneously post production under way ! Magudam/Makutam worldwide in theatres in July, God Bless. #Magudam #Makutam #SGF99 #DirectorVishal."

The actor also posted a brief video clip on his timeline in which he appeared in a few of the getups he would be seen in the film. The actor said, " From today, this character is over. Shooting has been wrapped up. Moving on! Post production in full swing."

The makers of the film had completed filming a massive climax sequence in November last year.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor, who had shared a video clip that gave glimpse of the humongous amount of work that had gone into shooting the climax, wrote, "Climax Sequence: DONE. 17 days. Non-stop. High-voltage action. #Magudam / #Makutam enters its next phase."

Vishal Film Factory, the production house of the actor, had released a video clip that gave a glimpse of the unit shooting the intense action sequence.

The production house had also gone on to say, "Vishal’s’ Directoral Debut movie Magudam/Makutam climax goes massive. Intense action at its peak with 100 stuntmen and 800 crew members."

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film in its initial stages. However, a difference of opinion between director Ravi Arasu and actor Vishal resulted in Ravi Arasu opting out of the film half way through and Vishal taking over as director of the film. Vishal while confirming that he had taken over as the director of 'Magudam' had said the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

--IANS

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