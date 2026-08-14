Prithviraj-starrer 'Khalifa' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vysakh's eagerly awaited revenge thriller 'Khalifa', featuring actor Prithviraj in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the update, Prithviraj said, "#KHALIFA Censored U/A 16+ In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026!"

The makers have already revealed that actress Mohini plays a character called Noorjahan while Kyraa Vasudevan plays Vyshanavi in the film, which will have Master Nafash playing Rushin. Actor Shammi Thilakan plays a character called Raghavan in the film that will have Shine Varghese appearing as Sudhip.

For the unaware, the unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in June this year. The 'Khalifa' unit had gone to Dubai earlier this year to shoot some important sequences in the film.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited action entertainers of the year. Some days ago, the film had hit the headlines when Prithviraj had shared a younger looking picture of himself in the film on Instagram. He had written, "AAMIR - The story that was…! #KHALIFA."

Prithviraj plays a character called Aamir Ali in the film. The actor had shared a glimpse video of Khalifa on his birthday last year.

He had then said, "A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next Onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA - The Ruler."

The Khalifa Glimpse that he shared began with a voice on a news bulletin announcing that police and customs officials had unearthed a multi million dollar gold smuggling racket operating out of the middle east. The racket, audiences were informed, was being carried out through networks in London, Nepal and Kerala.

An old man gets interrogated by a customs official called Panicker, who tells the person being questioned that his colleague Aamir is finished and that he can be hauled to jail wherever he sets foot in India. Panicker tries to intimidate the person being questioned, by citing the COFEPOSA act.

The glimpse video then showed the interrogated person replying, "Do you know how the COFEPOSA came into being?" Some scintillating action scenes of which Prithviraj was a part followed this part of the Glimpse video.

The interrogated person then goes onto explain how the COFEPOSA act came into being. "Up north, there was Sukur Naren Bakhia and Haji Mastan.Down south, it was Mudaliar and Mambaraykkal Ahmed Ali. The four of them were a nightmare for Mrs Gandhi.That is what led her to pass the COFEPOSA Act in Parliament in 1974. And even then, using the COFEPOSA, she couldn't keep Ahmed Ali behind bars for even half an hour. Aamir is the grandson of that very same Ahmed Ali." He then, in a challenging tone, asks the official to nab Aamir, saying that it is then that he'll witness the real fireworks like the one in the Uroos festival at the Mambaram mosque.

The video gave the impression that the film would be a gripping thriller with some edge-of-seat chase and stunt sequences in it.

--IANS

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