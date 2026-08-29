Vishal Mishra announces concerts in Nepal, Assam: Every single penny will go towards flood relief, people affected

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Musician Vishal Mishra has pledged to organise concerts in Assam and Nepal, with every penny raised going towards flood relief and supporting the affected people. He went on to share that an official announcement will follow soon.

Vishal, who has crooned numbers such as “Kaise Hua,” “Pehle Bhi Main,” and “Sau Gram Zindagi”, took to Instagram, where he made the announcement.

“My heart is heavy seeing what's happening So I have made a decision. I WILL PERFORM A CONCERT IN #NEPAL AND A CONCERT IN #ASSAM. EVERY SINGLE PENNY. WILL GO TOWARDS FLOOD RELIEF AND THE PEOPLE AFFECTED. I GIVE YOU MY WORD. Announcement soon (sic),” Vishal wrote in the note.

He captioned the post: "Stay strong , will do whatever I can individually, Har Har Mahadev (sic)."

Assam was hit with devastating floods beginning on 19 July 2026. The first spell of intense rainfall occurred around 28 June. The Second hit was severe due to monsoonal downpours and upstream cloudbursts on 19 July. The crisis reached its peak later in July, submerging villages.

It was on August 26 that Nepal suffered catastrophic flash floods. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that the bodies of 579 people swept away by the floods had so far been recovered. In comparison, 1,924 people remained out of contact as of Friday evening.

Vishal first appeared in a reality show aired on DD National. He auditioned for the competition Indian Idol but was disqualified. The 35-year-old made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi.

In 2017, he composed the song "Jaane De", sung by Atif Aslam, featured on the soundtrack of Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also composed songs for Munna Michael, which marked his singing debut, and the Marathi film FU: Friendship Unlimited.

He composed the "Rafta Rafta" melody for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, marking his first project of 2018. His music video features Salman Khan in a special appearance.

Vishal also composed the romantic song "Selfish", written by and starring Salman, for the action film Race 3, and the title track of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

--IANS

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