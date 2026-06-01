Vishal Jethwa: Have been training regularly, staying focused on the process

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Vishal Jethwa is currently focusing on a major physical transformation for an upcoming project, reportedly “Shakti Shalini”, he is prepping for. The actor said it has been a learning experience, and added that for him, fitness is not just about appearance.

The actor has been following a strict fitness routine that includes regular workouts, a controlled diet, and a disciplined lifestyle as part of his preparation.

According to sources close to the actor, Vishal has been consistently training to bulk up for the role. As per reports, the prep is for Shakti Shalini where the actor requires to be bulked up for his part.

Vishal said: “Achieving peak fitness is never easy. People often notice the physical change, but a lot of emotional and mental discipline goes into it. I believe in ‘no pain, no gain’ because transformation only happens when you are willing to push yourself every day, even on difficult days.”

He added: “For me, fitness is not just about appearance. It is also about building mental strength and consistency. When you are preparing for something specific, every part of your routine matters your workouts, diet, rest, and mindset.”

“I have been training regularly and staying focused on the process. It has been a learning experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing more about this project soon.”

On the work front, Vishal was last seen in “Homebound,” which explores the experiences of two childhood friends portrayed by Ishaan Khatter and him after they attempt to pass the national police exam.

The film also features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He was roped in to play Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in 2015.

The actor was then seen in an important role in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum starring Deepika Singh. He then bagged the role of Nasir in Peshwa Bajirao. In August 2017, he replaced actor Bhavesh Balchandani to play Krishna in Chakradhari Ajay Krishna.He also appeared in Thapki Pyar Ki as Prince, and played a role in Ghatotkacha.

The actor made his Hindi film debut as the main antagonist in the 2019 film Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji.

In 2022, he featured in the medical thriller series Human alongside Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

He also played the title role in Revathi's slice-of-life drama film Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, and Aahana Kumra. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in Vidyut Jammwal's IB71. He also featured as Hassan Ali in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan.

--IANS

dc/