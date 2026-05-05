Vishal Dadlani reveals what he admires about Sir David Attenborough ahead of his centenary

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani admires Sir David Attenborough’s knack for using storytelling to spark curiosity.

Sir David Attenborough is known for creating wildlife moments the world couldn’t stop watching. The legendary broadcaster and natural historian is set to turn 100 this week, and the milestone will be celebrated with the premiere of a special one-hour behind-the-scenes documentary, ‘Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure’.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, Indian celebrities also joined in to wish Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday, celebrating the impact his work has had on generations of viewers.

Talking about the legend, Vishal Dadlani said, “As a creative person, I really admire how Sir David Attenborough used storytelling to spark curiosity, awareness and respect for the natural world. His work reminds us that our planet is something we must cherish and protect. Wishing him a very happy 100th Birthday”.

The special offers viewers a closer look at what went into creating one of the most influential wildlife series of all time, featuring rare behind-the-scenes insights and stories from the original crew.

Aditya Narayan, singer & host shared, “Wishing Sir David Attenborough a very happy 100th Birthday, A 100 years of life, and decades of inspiring the world. As someone who loves entertaining and connecting with people, I really admire the way Sir David has kept audiences across generations curious, amazed, and inspired by nature. That kind of storytelling is timeless”.

Aman Gupta, Indian entrepreneur, angel investor said, “A very happy 100th Birthday to you, Sir David. Reaching 100 years is remarkable but touching billions of lives within those years is even more extraordinary. You have turned curiosity into a moment, you made people stop, look closer and truly value the incredible world around us. Thank you Sir David for leading with wisdom, grace and purpose for an entire century”.

‘Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure’ is set to premiere on May 8 on Sony BBC Earth.

--IANS

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