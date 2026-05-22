Vishal Dadlani reveals how a cigarette lighter inspired Rajesh Khanna’s iconic song ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, on the singing reality show, Indian Idol, shared an interesting anecdote behind the creation of the evergreen song ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’, originally featured in the Rajesh Khanna-starrer ‘Amar Prem’.

Vishal spoke about how the iconic track was born out of a simple real-life moment involving legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer R.D. Burman, fondly known as ‘Pancham Da’.

While interacting with contestant Abhishek and others on the show, Vishal revealed that Pancham Da had spent an entire night composing the melody before handing it over to Anand Bakshi to pen the lyrics.

Recalling the story, Vishal shared, “Pancham Da saari raat kaam karke unhone gaana banaya tha. Bakshi sahab ko gaana diya tha likhne, aur woh apparently baarish mein ghar ja rahe the, aur unki woh dhoomrapaan ki aadat thi, toh lighter jal nahi raha tha. ‘Chingari koi bhadke toh saawan use bujhaye,’ the idea came from this.” (Pancham Da had worked through the night to create the tune and had given it to Bakshi sahab for the lyrics. Apparently, while returning home in the rain, Bakshi sahab was trying to light a cigarette, but the lighter wouldn’t work because of the downpour. That’s when the line ‘Chingari koi bhadke toh saawan use bujhaye’ struck him)

Vishal further expressed his admiration for the legendary creators and said that true geniuses have the ability to transform the most ordinary moments into timeless art.

He said, “Legends aise hote hain ki ek mundane cheez ko aise saja dena ki woh umar bhar ka gaana ban jaaye. What an incredible composition. Pancham Da ko salaam hain and Anand Bakshi sahab are absolute legends.” (Legends are those who can turn an ordinary moment into something so beautifully crafted that it becomes a timeless song for generations. What an incredible composition. Salute to Pancham Da, and Anand Bakshi sahab truly are absolute legends)

Talking about the iconic song, ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ it remains one of the most iconic tracks in Hindi cinema

The song was featured in the 1972 film ‘Amar Prem’ and was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the romantic number was composed by R.D. Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

–IANS

rd/