May 22, 2026 2:27 PM हिंदी

Nia Sharma recalls scary crocodile task in KKK, says ‘Will never do this again, for no amount of money!’

Nia Sharma recalls scary crocodile task in KKK, says ‘Will never do this again, for no amount of money!’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma hilariously revisited one of her most terrifying moments from her season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

She shared an old clip from the stunt-based reality show on social media where Nia is seen visibly panicking and breaking down in tears before performing a crocodile-handling stunt that left her completely petrified.

The clip showed Nia crying and repeatedly freaking out just before the task. The stunt apparently required contestants to pick up baby crocodiles from one tank and safely place them into another using their bare hands

While Nia appeared terrified before beginning the stunt, host Rohit Shetty was seen trying to calm her down. He reassured her that despite her fear, she would eventually perform the task fearlessly once the stunt began.

Recalling the nerve-wrecking moment, Nia reshared the old clip on her social media account and wrote, “Will never do this again! For no amount of money.”

For the uninitiated, Nia had participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’, the special spin-off season hosted by Rohit Shetty in 2020.

Talking about Nia the actress has been a prominent face in Indian television for years and rose to fame with the hit serial ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, where she played the role of ‘Maanvi’.

She further gained massive popularity with shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’, and ‘Suhagan Chudail’.

The actress is currently seen in the celebrity fun cooking show Celebrity Laughter Chefs. She is seen paired opposite to star comedian Sudesh Lahri.

The show also stars Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav and others.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the show in its 15th season will soon be returning to screens.

Currently, the contestants for this season are in shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for the stunts.

The show this year will see Rubina Dilaik, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Orry and others.

–IANS

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