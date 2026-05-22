May 22, 2026 2:27 PM हिंदी

'SRH need to do something extraordinary to get into top 2', says Chopra ahead of RCB clash

'SRH need to do something extraordinary to get into top 2', says Chopra ahead of RCB clash

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need to do something extraordinary against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) if they want to secure the spot in top two in the standings.

The 2016 winners will face the defending champions in their last group stage match at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Friday. Ahead of the match, RCB are at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 games and a net run rate of +1.065, Gujarat Titans are present at second with 18 points in 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.695.

While SRH have 16 points from 13 games, they can match RCB and GT's 18 points, but they would need a big-margin win to overcome their lower NRR of +0.350 and secure the top two spot. Chopra explained the equation for SRH to surpass RCB and GT’s net run rate and said that it will require an out-of-the-box effort.

“For Sunrisers Hyderabad to move ahead in the top-two race, it would require something extremely extraordinary. If they bat first and score over 200, they would need to win by a margin of around 85 runs to surpass the Gujarat Titans on net run rate, which would also significantly impact RCB’s NRR. And if they are chasing, any target between 160 and 200 would need to be completed in roughly 11 overs. So, while qualification scenarios remain open mathematically, the scale of what’s required is highly improbable,” he told Jio Hotstar.

Sunrisers hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record against the Challengers. Among the 27 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 14 matches, while RCB have also been victorious in 12 outings. Both the sided last met in the opening match of the IPL 2026, in which RCB beat SRH by 6 wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

--IANS

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