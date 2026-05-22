Pakistani forces allegedly kill two civilians, forcibly disappear seven in Balochistan

Quetta, May 22 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday strongly condemned the killing of an elderly farmer, Sheerdil, in the Turbat region of Kech district on May 21, alleging that personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) opened fire near his land.

Citing local sources, the rights body said that Sheerdil was struck during the firing and died on the spot.

“The situation in Balochistan continues to worsen, with killings and recovery of bodies being reported from different regions. Families are living through unbearable pain and loss, especially during days that should bring peace and togetherness, while ordinary people remain without protection or justice,” the BYC noted.

In another brutal incident, the dead body of 21-year-old driver Muhsin was recovered from the Paroom region in the Panjgur district on May 19, nearly 66 days after he was forcibly disappeared.

According to the BYC, Muhsin was forcibly disappeared on March 16 from the Jeerak crossing point in Paroom.

It is alleged that personnel of FC forcibly disappeared him and later killed him during detention and dumped his body.

The BYC called on international human rights organisations and global bodies to urgently take notice of the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. It urged accountability for those responsible, while calling for justice, protection of civilians, and respect for the dignity of affected families.

Meanwhile, seven civilians, including a minor boy, a singer, labourers, a fisherman and a driver, were forcibly disappeared from several districts of Balochistan, local media reported on Friday.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the individuals were allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces and intelligence personnel during separate operations before being forcibly disappeared.

In one incident, 23-year-old driver Javed Baloch was taken into custody by Military Intelligence (MI) personnel at the Dhoor checkpoint in Gwadar district on the evening of April 29, 2026.

Separately, 20-year-old singer Khalil Karim was allegedly detained in the Chah Sar area of Turbat, in Kech district, on April 30 before being subjected to enforced disappearance.

Additionally, personnel of the FC and Military Intelligence allegedly carried out raids on residential houses in the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar District on the night of April 19, detaining three individuals who were later reportedly disappeared.

The victims were identified as 14-year-old Dilshad Dad, driver Ali Fazal, and 19-year-old fisherman Sohail Karim.

Reports suggest that 24-year-old labourer Abdul Haq Shehzad was taken into custody and subsequently forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel. In another case, 30-year-old civilian Majid, a resident of the Killi Haji Mohammad area in the Chagai district, was detained by FC and CTD personnel before he allegedly disappeared.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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