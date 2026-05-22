Quad Foreign Ministers to meet in New Delhi on May 26

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) At the invitation of External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, the Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake an official visit to New Delhi to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 26.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects continued high-level engagement among Quad partners and reinforces their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The official statement said, “In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.”

The meeting is expected to focus on key areas of cooperation, including maritime security, resilient supply chains, infrastructure development, critical and emerging technologies, climate action, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The discussions will also review ongoing Quad initiatives aimed at strengthening regional stability and economic growth.

During their visit, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, along with the US Secretary of State, are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with EAM Jaishankar. They are further scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their stay in the national Capital.

The Quad meeting comes at a time when Indo-Pacific geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, with member countries seeking to deepen cooperation and coordination on shared regional and global challenges.

Meanwhile, ahead of his visit to India, Rubio said Washington wants to expand energy ties with New Delhi and deepen coordination through the Quad, while describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" amid global supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Leaving for India, with a stopover in Europe, Rubio told reporters in Miami that the US was ready to increase energy exports to India as concerns grow over disruptions to global oil and gas supplies following tensions in West Asia.

--IANS

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